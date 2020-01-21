You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming falls again to No. 4 San Diego State
View Comments
breaking
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL | NO. 4 SAN DIEGO STATE 72, WYOMING 55

Wyoming falls again to No. 4 San Diego State

{{featured_button_text}}
Wyoming San Diego St Basketball

San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) drives to the basket past Wyoming guard Kenny Foster during the first half Tuesday night at Viejas Arena in San Diego. The Cowboys lost 72-55.

 Denis Poroy, Associated Press

Wyoming's rematch with college basketball's lone unbeaten went much like the first meeting.

And the Cowboys' futility in Mountain West play continued late Tuesday night.

Wyoming couldn't keep up with No. 4 San Diego State's hot shooting in a 72-55 loss at Viejas Arena in San Diego. The win gave the Aztecs a season sweep of Wyoming, which dropped both matchups to SDSU this month by a combined 37 points.

Wyoming's losing streak against MW competition now sits at 10 games dating back to last season, a skid the Cowboys will once again try to stop Jan. 28 against Utah State at the Arena-Auditorium.

Jake Hendricks matched his season-high with five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points for Wyoming while freshman Kwane Marble II added 12 points for his second straight game in double figures. But nobody else for the visiting team reached double figures with the Cowboys struggling to hold on to the ball.

Wyoming shot 43 percent from the field and won the rebounding battle (27-24) for the first time in a league game but committed 16 turnovers in its seventh straight loss. Hunter Maldonado, the MW's fourth-leading scorer coming in, finished with just seven points -- 10 less than his season average.

SDSU, which tied a program record with its 20th straight win, got 18 points and five assists from point guard Malachi Flynn, 15 points from Matt Mitchell and 14 points from Yanni Wetzell. The Aztecs shot 54.3 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range (9 of 20).

Wyoming trailed 32-19 at the half and by as many as 20 in the second half. The Cowboys were down just five with 6 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first half following Hunter Thompson's layup, but the Aztecs answered with a 9-0 run that gave them a double-digit they never surrendered.

Wyoming gave SDSU plenty of help with 11 turnovers in the first 20 minutes that the Aztecs turned into 15 points. SDSU also outscored the Cowboys 18-1 in fast-break points.

+1 
Jake Hendricks

Hendricks

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Cowboys Tracker

TUESDAY: No. 4 San Diego State 72, Wyoming 55

RECORDS: Aztecs (20-0, 9-0 Mountain West); Cowboys (5-16, 0-9 MW)

ANOTHER ONE: Wyoming shot just 43 percent from the field and committed 16 turnovers in its 10th straight MW loss dating back to last season.

NEXT: Utah State at Wyoming, 9 p.m., Jan. 28 (ESPNU)

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News