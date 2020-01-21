Wyoming falls again to No. 4 San Diego State

Wyoming's rematch with college basketball's lone unbeaten went much like the first meeting.

And the Cowboys' futility in Mountain West play continued late Tuesday night.

Wyoming couldn't keep up with No. 4 San Diego State's hot shooting in a 72-55 loss at Viejas Arena in San Diego. The win gave the Aztecs a season sweep of Wyoming, which dropped both matchups to SDSU this month by a combined 37 points.

Wyoming's losing streak against MW competition now sits at 10 games dating back to last season, a skid the Cowboys will once again try to stop Jan. 28 against Utah State at the Arena-Auditorium.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jake Hendricks matched his season-high with five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points for Wyoming while freshman Kwane Marble II added 12 points for his second straight game in double figures. But nobody else for the visiting team reached double figures with the Cowboys struggling to hold on to the ball.

Wyoming shot 43 percent from the field and won the rebounding battle (27-24) for the first time in a league game but committed 16 turnovers in its seventh straight loss. Hunter Maldonado, the MW's fourth-leading scorer coming in, finished with just seven points -- 10 less than his season average.