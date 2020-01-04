Wyoming falls at Colorado State, stays winless in Mountain West play

“I think we’re fine. It’s a long season,” guard Hunter Maldonado said. “We’ve still got a lot of games, but at some point, the tide does have to turn. ... I think if I can hold everybody accountable more in practice, and everyone else can hold me more accountable and hold each other more accountable, it’s only going to have good things happen from that.

"For any competitor, it’s going to be upsetting. I hate losing. I know all my teammates hate losing, so it’s pretty frustrating. But you’ve just to learn from it and get better."

Maldonado led Wyoming with 25 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Cowboys to keep up with the Rams, who were shooting 60 percent from the floor at one point and led by as many as 23 in the second half. Wyoming, which began the day last in the MW in scoring, shot just 38.2 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point range, doing nothing to improve a 42.0 field-goal percentage that ranks ninth in the 11-team league.

CSU used its size advantage on the interior to do most of its damage. Freshman forward David Roddy paced the Rams with 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds while 6-foot-11 center Nico Carvacho added nine points and 12 boards, taking full advantage of the Cowboys’ lack of a real presence on the glass.