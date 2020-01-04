Wyoming falls at Colorado State, stays winless in Mountain West play

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- It didn’t get quite as ugly as it did last year for Wyoming inside Moby Arena. But at this point, that’s small consolation for the Cowboys.
Scoring and rebounding have been chronic issues for Wyoming all season, but even defending was a glaring problem in its first Border War matchup with Colorado State. It all added up to another lopsided loss in their most bitter rival’s home arena for the Cowboys, who have lost their last two games inside Moby Arena by a combined 46 points following Saturday’s 72-61 setback.
"This game really comes down to emotion and just playing hard with it being the Border War, and I thought the tone was set early giving up offensive rebounds," Wyoming coach Allen Edwards said. "We didn’t answer the bell, and you’re disappointed in that because of the fact that you want to pride yourself on defending. You want to pride yourself on rebounding and taking care of the basketball."
It was the third consecutive Border War loss for Wyoming, which has lost 11 of its last 12 road games against Mountain West competition dating back to the 2017-18 season. The Cowboys have lost eight of their last 10 games and are still winless in league play after allowing CSU to shoot 51 percent from the field.
Things don’t get any easier for Wyoming with No. 13 San Diego State, one of two unbeatens left at the Division I level, set to pay a visit to the Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday.
“I think we’re fine. It’s a long season,” guard Hunter Maldonado said. “We’ve still got a lot of games, but at some point, the tide does have to turn. ... I think if I can hold everybody accountable more in practice, and everyone else can hold me more accountable and hold each other more accountable, it’s only going to have good things happen from that.
"For any competitor, it’s going to be upsetting. I hate losing. I know all my teammates hate losing, so it’s pretty frustrating. But you’ve just to learn from it and get better."
Maldonado led Wyoming with 25 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Cowboys to keep up with the Rams, who were shooting 60 percent from the floor at one point and led by as many as 23 in the second half. Wyoming, which began the day last in the MW in scoring, shot just 38.2 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point range, doing nothing to improve a 42.0 field-goal percentage that ranks ninth in the 11-team league.
CSU used its size advantage on the interior to do most of its damage. Freshman forward David Roddy paced the Rams with 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds while 6-foot-11 center Nico Carvacho added nine points and 12 boards, taking full advantage of the Cowboys’ lack of a real presence on the glass.
Freshman guard Isaiah Stevens added 17 points for the Rams, who had 10 more rebounds than the Cowboys at the half and finished plus-16 on the glass against a Wyoming team that began the day last in the league in rebounding margin. CSU also doubled up the Cowboys 32-16 in points in the paint.
"Every time we prepare for an opponent, there’s a game plan that’s put together," Edwards said. "And you talk about their strengths and their weaknesses as a group. They did what they do every night. It’s just very, very effective against us."
Brandon Porter got his third straight start in an attempt to give the Cowboys more offensive firepower, but the sophomore wing went to the bench early with two quick fouls and went scoreless in five minutes. Jake Hendricks had 12 points for his fourth straight game in double figures while freshman Kenny Foster added 10 points off the bench for the Cowboys, who went with a four-guard lineup for most of the game to try to speed things up against CSU's bigger lineup.
"I felt like I was just searching," Edwards said. "Obviously we started the game with Porter. They got an offensive rebound, and I made an early sub with TJ (Taylor). I just didn’t think it got better. Both of those guys combined for over 20 minutes, and neither one of them got a rebound."
The Cowboys shot just 28 percent from the field in the first half, twice going through scoring droughts of more than 4 minutes. Behind Roddy’s 11 first-half points, CSU built a double-digit lead late in the half and led by as many as 14 before Hendricks’ 3 with 15 seconds helped make it 32-19 at the break -- the sixth time this season Wyoming has failed to score 20 points in a half.
"I never look up at the scoreboard and say, ‘Oh, man,’ you know?" Maldonado said. "I just stay locked in and make sure all the guys I’m on the court with are staying locked in. It’s on us, not the coaches. Coaches are giving us a good game plan every single game. We’re just not executing."
Wyoming has shot 41.9 percent or less from the field in all but one of its league games so far, but rather than pondering more changes to the starting lineup, Edwards stressed the need for this Cowboys team to lean on its defense if it's going to get things turned around.
"We’re not going to now change it and say let’s go outscore people and go play in the 80s and play in the 90s," Edwards said. "That’s just not what this team is capable of doing. Rather than scrapping it and going another direction, we still have to beat the point of being more grimy on the defensive end of the floor."