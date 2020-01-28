Wyoming falls to 0-10 in Mountain West play with loss to Utah State

Tuesday night came with more futility for Wyoming.

Another sluggish offensive performance doomed the Cowboys in a 68-45 loss to Utah State at the Arena-Auditorium. The setback was Wyoming's 10th straight to start Mountain West play this season and 11th straight league loss dating back to last season.

Wyoming, which began the night last in the MW in scoring and next to last in field-goal percentage, set season-lows against league competition in points and field-goal percentage (30). That included just a 23-percent clip from 3-point range.

Hunter Maldonado and freshman guard Kwane Marble each scored 14 points to finish as the only Cowboys in double figures. Wyoming also finished minus-18 (41-23) in rebounding margin and was outscored 32-14 in the paint in its second-worst loss of the season. Wyoming, which has lost eight straight games, hasn't won since beating Nebraska Wesleyan on Dec. 28.

Sam Merrill led three Utah State players in double figures with 14 points. Center Neimas Queta pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Cowboys trailed by as many as 29 after trailing 25-16 at the half, failing to reach the 20-point mark in a half for the ninth time this season. Wyoming will try to end its skid Saturday at San Jose State.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

