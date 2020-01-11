Wyoming falters late, continues slide with overtime loss to UNLV

Hunter Thompson’s free throw with 1:25 left in regulation gave Wyoming a 63-56 lead, but the Cowboys largely failed to execute the rest of the way. Wyoming left the door open for UNLV by missing its next five free throws, and Maldonado fouled Donnie Tillman with 1 second left on the shot clock on UNLV’s final possession with the Cowboys clinging to a 63-61 lead.

Tillman sank both free throws with 12.6 seconds left to send the game to overtime, where UNLV kept its momentum going with back-to-back 3-pointers en route to handing Wyoming its 21st loss in its last 25 league games.

"The scouting report and the game plan with what we went in to play against them, I thought it fit," Edwards said. "You ask any coach in the country to be up seven with a minute and 20 (seconds) or whatever it was, I think anybody takes that. But we couldn't close it out, and free throws was a part of it."

Said Marble, "Tonight's game, it was our mess. Down the stretch, we just didn't go to the line and knock down our free throws like we should've. We basically just gave them the game."

For the first time in a conference game all season, Wyoming led at the half, 27-22, thanks to one of its stingiest defensive efforts of the season. UNLV had just two field goals through the first 14 minutes and shot just 21.7 percent from the field.