Wyoming falters late, falls in final seconds to Texas Southern

LARAMIE -- Monday’s game figured to be a tougher test for Wyoming than what it got the first time around from a Southwest Athletic Conference opponent.

After opening the Jeff Linder era with a 36-point win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, the Cowboys returned to the Arena-Auditorium against Texas Southern, the preseason favorite in the conference. TSU lost each of its first two games, but both came against high-major competition. First was a four-point loss to Washington State followed by an 86-65 setback to Oklahoma State and its fab freshman, future NBA lottery pick Cade Cunningham.

Against a younger, more inexperienced UW squad, TSU’s seasoning made all the difference.

Galen Alexander hit a layup with less than 2 seconds left to hand the Cowboys a stunning 76-74 loss. UW led by as many as 21 in the second half but struggled to keep the Tigers from getting to the rim down the stretch.

Hunter Maldonado led four UW players in double figures with 18 points while freshman Marcus Williams had 17 points for his second straight game in double figures. The Cowboys also got a lift from forward Drew LaMont, who scored 12 points in 18 minutes with fellow big Hunter Thompson saddled with foul trouble for much of the night.

