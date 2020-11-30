Wyoming falters late, falls in final seconds to Texas Southern

LARAMIE -- Monday’s game figured to be a tougher test for Wyoming than what it got the first time around from a Southwest Athletic Conference opponent.
After opening the Jeff Linder era with a 36-point win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, the Cowboys returned to the Arena-Auditorium against Texas Southern, the preseason favorite in the conference. TSU lost each of its first two games, but both came against high-major competition. First was a four-point loss to Washington State followed by an 86-65 setback to Oklahoma State and its fab freshman, future NBA lottery pick Cade Cunningham.
Against a younger, more inexperienced UW squad, TSU’s seasoning made all the difference.
Galen Alexander hit a layup with less than 2 seconds left to hand the Cowboys a stunning 76-74 loss. UW led by as many as 21 in the second half but struggled to keep the Tigers from getting to the rim down the stretch.
Hunter Maldonado led four UW players in double figures with 18 points while freshman Marcus Williams had 17 points for his second straight game in double figures. The Cowboys also got a lift from forward Drew LaMont, who scored 12 points in 18 minutes with fellow big Hunter Thompson saddled with foul trouble for much of the night.
Support Local Journalism
But after scoring at least 50 points in the first half for the second straight game, the Cowboys, who were again without guards Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster because of COVID-19 protocols, went cold in the final 20 minutes. They made less than 31% of their shots in the second half and went just 1 of 10 from 3-point range.
And the Cowboys struggled mightily to keep any of TSU’s players out of the paint.
UW led 50-31 at the half and extended the advantage on Thompson’s first basket of the second half, but TSU chipped away. Behind Michael Weather’s 21 points and 16 from John Walker III, the Tigers made a living driving to the basket. Of TSU’s 33 field-goal attempts in the final 20 minutes, 29 of them came inside the 3-point line as the Tigers outscored UW 48-34 in the paint.
Weathers’ layup drew TSU even at 74 with 1 minute, 20 seconds left, and after Thompson was called for a moving screen that fouled him out with 22 seconds left, the Tigers got possession back. Weathers again broke down the Cowboys’ defense and dished along the baseline to Walker, whose layup was blocked by Jeremiah Oden. But Alexander got the loose ball and the putback with 1.6 ticks left to finish off TSU’s comeback.
After matching a career-high with 25 points in the opener, Thompson never found much of a rhythm after picking up two early fouls. He got off just four shots and finished with seven points in 18 minutes. Oden had 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.
The Cowboys will have to put the loss behind them quickly with Incarnate Word set to visit the Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!