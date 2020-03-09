Wyoming fires men's basketball coach Allen Edwards

UW’s loss to Utah State in last week's MW Tournament capped another single-digit win campaign, one in which the Cowboys finished last in the league standings with just two conference wins. UW lost 10 straight games to start the league portion of its schedule and had an 11-game conference skid going back to last season before beating San Jose State on Feb. 1. The Cowboys have lost 33 of their last 41 games against MW foes dating back to the 2017-18 season.

"We have a rich basketball tradition, and we need to return Cowboy basketball to a prominent position in the Mountain West Conference," Burman said.

UW, which finished the season with a four-guard lineup after losing forwards Austin Mueller and Tyler Morman to injury, is last in the MW in scoring (62.7 points per game) and rebounding (minus-8.9). After ranking in the top 15 nationally in Edwards’ first two seasons in adjusted offensive tempo, which tracks a team’s possessions per 40 minutes, UW ranked 133rd in that category last season before dropping to 261 this season, according to kenpom.com.

The Cowboys also committed the sixth-most turnovers in the league (12.7 per game), a glaring issue throughout Edwards’ tenure. UW has averaged at least that many each of the past four seasons.