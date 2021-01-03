Wyoming forward Eoin Nelson out with lower leg injury

LARAMIE -- Wyoming will be without one of its top frontcourt players for the second straight game Monday.

And it could end up being longer than that.

Eoin Nelson sustained a recent injury to his lower left leg that kept him out of the Cowboys' 78-74 win at Fresno State on Saturday. The sophomore forward suffered the injury during practice Friday, UW coach Jeff Linder said.

Nelson made the trip to Fresno but watched Saturday's game from the bench with a protective boot on his left leg/ankle. Linder confirmed Nelson won't play Monday when the teams wrap up their two-game series at the Save Mart Center.

"Being the fact that it happened at practice on New Year's, he wasn't able to get it evaluated," Linder said. "We brought him on the trip, and we'll wait to see on Tuesday when we get back the severity of it. We're not quite sure what it is yet. Hopefully it's not too bad."

Nelson, a junior college transfer, had played in all seven of the Cowboys' games before Saturday as one of UW's first players off the bench. He's averaging 3.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game.