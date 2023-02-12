BOISE, Idaho – Caden Powell was supposed to be playing the role of understudy to Graham Ike this season.

Instead, with the preseason Mountain West player of the year sidelined due to a right foot injury, Powell has been thrust into the role of leading big man for Wyoming.

The true freshman played his best game of the year against Boise State, finishing with eight points, five rebounds and two steals in the post during the Cowboys’ 75-63 loss to the reigning MW champions on Saturday night at ExtraMile Arena.

“I’m learning a lot about the game, a lot about college-level basketball,” Powell said. “I’m working on strength and getting up to speed with the college game because it’s a lot faster than high school.”

Powell’s counterparts, Naje Smith and Tyson Degenhart, have spent a lot more time in the college weight room. It showed as the Broncos' bruising duo combined for 38 points on 16-for-22 shooting and 15 rebounds.

The skinny Powell had four offensive rebounds and committed four fouls. The 6-foot-10 forward from Waco, Texas, was called for a flop late in the game but his effort was a big hit with the head coach.

Powell made back-to-back field goals to get UW within 49-37 after Hunter Maldonado left the game briefly with an injury and the visitors trailing by 22 points.

“The guys in the second half without Maldo got us back in the game. It was good for those guys to kind of feel that,” Jeff Linder said. “I thought Caden Powell did a really good job during that stretch.”

Linder said Ike, who averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebound last season while leading UW to the NCAA Tournament, is missed as much in practice as he is in games.

The Pokes had seven scholarship players available against Boise State with leading scorer Noah Reynolds’ season getting cut short by concussions and Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman leaving the program last week.

“You need live reps because there’s only so much individual work you can do. You’ve got to feel the athleticism, you’ve got to feel the size,” Linder said. “Caden made a big jump from the UNLV game to this game. When he got those passes, he didn’t panic.

"I have as much respect for Degenhart and Naje as anyone in the league, and for him to get those two offensive rebounds and go back and attack those guys, I think, is a big moment for him moving forward.”

Powell didn’t get enough help in the post from 6-10 super senior Hunter Thompson, who didn’t score or grab a rebound, and 7-foot redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart, who had two points and one rebound.

“He’s having to grow up quickly,” Xavier DuSell said of Powell. “Every game I just tell him to get every rebound and be aggressive and don’t overthink it. That’s exactly what it does.”

UW will play New Mexico on Tuesday at the Pit (8 p.m., CBS Sports Network).