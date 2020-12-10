Wyoming freshman Marcus Williams using more than talent to burst onto the Division I scene

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Williams entered Wednesday’s game just 2 of 12 from 3-point range.

“His 3-point shooting isn’t indicative of how well he shoots it,” Linder said. “He made 120-something 3s last year during his high school season and is a guy that puts in a lot of work behind the scenes shooting.”

Sure enough, on the Cowboys’ second possession, Denver’s Taelyr Gatlin went under Hunter Thompson’s screen. The Pioneers didn’t switch in their man defense, leaving Williams all alone from deep.

Swish.

Williams surpassed his season total with two more 3s in the first half, forcing Denver to adjust its defensive strategy on the Cowboys’ primary ball handler. The Pioneers began pressing up on Williams, and, well …

“You see what happens,” Linder said.

Williams used his quickness to repeatedly break down Denver’s defense by splitting it or driving past it, often leaving Williams with what Linder calls his ability to see the game at a “really high level” to either get off a shot or dish to an open teammate based on how the defense reacted. Williams made eight of his first nine shots from the field, finished 3 of 7 from deep and had five more assists.