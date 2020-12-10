Wyoming freshman Marcus Williams using more than talent to burst onto the Division I scene

LARAMIE — Marcus Williams has made himself right at home in college basketball.
Wyoming’s freshman point guard — more specifically, his performance — has been a consistent topic of conversation among his coaches, teammates, fans and local media. Through the first five games of his collegiate career, Williams is the third-leading scorer in the Mountain West and second-leading scorer if you’re only counting teams that have played multiple games.
In a string of what’s been one impressive showing after another, the latest has been his best so far.
Williams made 13 of 20 shots from the field to finish with a career-high 30 points in UW’s blowout win over Denver on Wednesday, surpassing the 20 points he scored against Mississippi Valley State and Incarnate Word. He had 20 of those points before halftime, the most for a Cowboy in an opening half since former UW standout Justin James, then a senior, also dropped 20 first-half points on New Mexico on March 9, 2019.
Williams’ 30 points were the most for a UW freshman since Desmar Jackson had 31 against Utah in 2010. He’s second in the Mountain West behind teammate Hunter Maldonado in assists (5.6 per game), and he’s the only freshman in the league that ranks in the top 5 in field-goal percentage (57.4) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.3).
In other words, Williams doesn’t look someone who was playing high school basketball nine months ago.
“I’ve been told before it’s not that easy,” Williams said.
UW coach Jeff Linder firmly believes Williams’ time spent competing for Dickinson High School in Texas’ 6A classification helped speed up Williams’ development, but regardless of the level of competition, the talent is obvious. So much so that Linder said Williams is already as talented a guard as he’s ever coached.
But it’s not just the slick ball handling, fast hands, quick feet and strength for a smaller guard to consistently finish around the rim that has helped the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder burst onto the Division I scene.
“The one thing he has is he really lives the game. He loves it,” Linder said. “He works at it all the time. He’s always in watching film. He wants to get better. He wants to be great.”
Take Wednesday’s game for example.
Leading up to it, Williams learned Denver frequently went under ball screens, which gives shooters cleaner looks from beyond the 3-point line. So Williams got in the gym with assistant coach Sundance Wicks before the game to work on his outside shot, one of the few facets of Williams’ game that hasn’t been consistent so far this season.
Williams entered Wednesday’s game just 2 of 12 from 3-point range.
“His 3-point shooting isn’t indicative of how well he shoots it,” Linder said. “He made 120-something 3s last year during his high school season and is a guy that puts in a lot of work behind the scenes shooting.”
Sure enough, on the Cowboys’ second possession, Denver’s Taelyr Gatlin went under Hunter Thompson’s screen. The Pioneers didn’t switch in their man defense, leaving Williams all alone from deep.
Swish.
Williams surpassed his season total with two more 3s in the first half, forcing Denver to adjust its defensive strategy on the Cowboys’ primary ball handler. The Pioneers began pressing up on Williams, and, well …
“You see what happens,” Linder said.
Williams used his quickness to repeatedly break down Denver’s defense by splitting it or driving past it, often leaving Williams with what Linder calls his ability to see the game at a “really high level” to either get off a shot or dish to an open teammate based on how the defense reacted. Williams made eight of his first nine shots from the field, finished 3 of 7 from deep and had five more assists.
“He just has an unbelievable ability to get by guys and to be able to finish at the rim with both hands,” Linder said. “Or when teams start to suck up or suck in (defensively), he can see it and make that easy pass.”
As well as things have gone overall for Williams early on, that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some growing pains along the way.
Williams said he felt like he needed a bounceback performance Wednesday after posting season-lows in minutes (20) and points (11) in UW’s previous game at Oregon State because of foul trouble. He occasionally tried to force the issue against Denver and committed a season-high four turnovers, and the coaching staff has challenged Williams at times to stay locked in defensively.
Williams and the rest of the Cowboys will see a stiffer level of competition in the near future. UW’s trip to Utah Valley on Saturday is one of just two non-conference games left on the schedule before the Cowboys start Mountain West play against UNLV later this month.
But Williams is putting enough hours and effort toward honing his craft that what he’s been able to do in a short amount of time at UW isn’t a coincidence.
“He’s definitely one of a kind,” Maldonado said. “I’ve seen him in the gym. I come in and see him all the time working out with Sundance. All of the work he’s put in is paying off.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
