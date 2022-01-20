Wyoming freshman Noah Reynolds making most of opportunities with Cowboys

LARAMIE – Noah Reynolds didn’t technically have a jet sent for him.

But the true freshman has emerged as a V.I.P. for the Pokes.

After Wyoming’s dramatic 71-69 win at Utah State last Saturday, assistant coach Sundance Wicks called Reynolds to let the unflappable guard know that his services were needed with starter Xavier DuSell suffering a hamstring injury at the end of the game.

Reynolds, who had just cleared COVID-19 protocols, caught a ride on the empty charter flight that was headed from Denver to Logan, Utah, to pick up the team for transport to Reno, Nevada.

During Monday’s 77-67 victory at Nevada on Monday, Reynolds scored seven points and had two steals in 24 minutes off the bench. He also helped defend dynamic scorer Desmond Cambridge, who finished with six points on 3-for-9 shooting.

With DuSell also missing Wednesday’s game against San Jose State, Reynolds scored a career-high 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting with three assists and a steal in 28 minutes during the Cowboys’ 84-69 victory at the Arena-Auditorium.

The 6-foot-3 Reynolds also spent time on the defensive end trying to slow down Omari Moore, the Spartans’ best player, who finished with 15 points, eight assists and four rebounds in 38 minutes.

“It’s been really hectic,” Reynolds said. “Our coaches have been preaching no excuses. I got the call from coach Wicks after the game and I saw that X went down in the Utah State game. So I knew I was going to come and help us out because we would be down numbers.

“Right after that game, I went to the gym that same night and kind of got myself in conditioning because I had not been in the gym for five days because of COVID. I got on the plane and I was so excited to see my guys. Everything just followed from there. I was happy with the way things worked out.”

Despite a stellar prep career at Notre Dame High in Peoria, Illinois, Reynold’s only scholarship offer was from Purdue Northwest, a Division II program.

Then Mountain West freshman of the year Marcus Williams transferred from UW to Texas A&M. Suddenly, Jeff Linder was pouring over Reynold’s high school tape and the lightly recruited prospect was learning about the Cowboys.

Reynolds signed with UW in April, showed up on campus over the summer and is now making an impact on a team in the thick of the MW race.

“Shoot, I’ve just been happy to be here,” Reynolds said. “Out of high school, I had zero Division I offers, one Division II offer. So the fact that I’m here at Wyoming is truly a blessing. Every day I’ve been trying to learn from guys like (Hunter Maldonado) and coach Linder.

“The college basketball season is so long, so I knew eventually I’d have my shot and I’d just have to be ready. I’ve known that for like five months now. It’s just been about preparation.”

UW was also without standout forward Graham Ike, the MW’s leading scorer, who rested a sore knee on Wednesday. Backup guard Kenny Foster has been limited all season with a high ankle sprain and unavailable the last three games due to a case of mononucleosis.

Reynolds has been a revelation the last two games and figures to be a key part of the rotation moving forward.

Brendan Wenzel has also played well in his first two career starts in place of DuSell, finishing with 15 points on 5-for-5 shooting against SJSU.

Jeremiah Oden added 14 points and eight rebounds Wednesday to help make up for Ike’s absence.

“I think it just shows how deep we are,” Maldonado said after finishing with 20 points, a career-high 12 assists and five rebounds against the Spartans. “Everybody is ready to answer the bell and step up. It just shows how much work we put in during the summer. Guys are ready to go.”

Drake Jeffries scored 20 first-half points at Nevada and 15 first-half points against SJSU, which forced both opposing defenses to focus on defending the 3-point shot after the intermission.

That opened up the paint for Ike, who had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the win over the Wolf Pack. Reynolds took advantage of the extra space by aggressively driving to the basket against the Spartans.

“In terms of breaking you down, he’s probably our best one-on-one player,” Linder said of Reynolds. “He’s always playing after practice with Graham and those guys. It really goes a long way in helping us, especially when you go and play against some of these other teams.”

The Cowboys (14-2, 3-0 MW) will try to start 4-0 in MW play for the first time since the 2014-15 season – when Larry Nance and Josh Adams led Larry Shyatt’s squad to the NCAA Tournament – against New Mexico on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

