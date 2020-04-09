Wyoming gets another commitment from former Northern Colorado signee

Williams originally signed with UNC in November when Linder was still the Bears’ head coach, but Williams told the Star-Tribune he’s been released from his National Letter of Intent. Williams’ commitment comes less than a month after Linder was hired to replace Allen Edwards as UW’s head men’s basketball coach.

“As an explosive playmaker, Marcus brings a ton of excitement to the floor every time he steps on the court,” Linder said in a statement after signing Williams when he was still the coach at UNC. “Marcus has great feel and vision with the ball in his hands which leads to great looks for his teammates. He has an uncanny ability to make the right read, especially in ball screens. Additionally, Marcus has fantastic size and athleticism for a guard of his ability, which allows him to pick apart defenses with the pass or with explosive plays at the rim.”