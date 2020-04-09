Wyoming gets another commitment from former Northern Colorado signee

LARAMIE — First it was Xavier Dusell who made the decision to follow Jeff Linder to Wyoming after originally signing with Northern Colorado.
Now another recruit has chosen to do the same.
Marcus Williams, a shooting guard out of Dickinson (Texas) High in the Houston area, verbally committed to the Cowboys on Thursday. Williams took to Twitter to announce his decision.
“Excited to announce I have verbally committed to Wyoming University,” Williams tweeted.
Williams originally signed with UNC in November when Linder was still the Bears’ head coach, but Williams told the Star-Tribune he’s been released from his National Letter of Intent. Williams’ commitment comes less than a month after Linder was hired to replace Allen Edwards as UW’s head men’s basketball coach.
“As an explosive playmaker, Marcus brings a ton of excitement to the floor every time he steps on the court,” Linder said in a statement after signing Williams when he was still the coach at UNC. “Marcus has great feel and vision with the ball in his hands which leads to great looks for his teammates. He has an uncanny ability to make the right read, especially in ball screens. Additionally, Marcus has fantastic size and athleticism for a guard of his ability, which allows him to pick apart defenses with the pass or with explosive plays at the rim.”
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Williams, who originally chose UNC over offers from Stephen F. Austin and North Texas among others, is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals. He’s the third commitment in UW’s 2020 recruiting class, joining fellow guards Drake Jefferies and Dusell, who was the Cowboys’ first commitment of the Linder era after originally signing with UNC.
Williams’ commitment leaves UW with as many as four more available scholarships for the 2020 recruiting cycle. The Cowboys’ commits will be able to start signing their NLIs on Wednesday.
