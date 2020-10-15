Wyoming gets practice underway, continues to work on non-conference slate

LARAMIE -- Wyoming basketball is another step closer to officially starting the Jeff Linder era, though exactly how it will begin is still a mystery.
UW held its first official practice Thursday in preparation for a 2020-21 season that will be different for the Cowboys in more ways than one. Not only is UW still getting acquainted with new systems on both ends of the floor following Linder’s hire from Northern Colorado in the spring, but the Cowboys are doing it with eight newcomers in the fold with lingering uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"For the most part, I think we've got the base of what we do in," Linder said following Thursday's practice. "Now it's a matter of just being able to play. ... The more times we can get up and down (the court) and maintain our discipline and effort, the better off we're going to be."
UW knows which league opponents it will be playing once and which ones it will play twice as part of its 18-game Mountain West slate set to start in late December, but how many more games the Cowboys will play hasn’t yet been determined. As UW starts its six weeks of practice, the Cowboys don’t even know who they will open the season against.
UW was originally scheduled to start against Colorado Christian on Nov. 10, but the NCAA postponed the start of the season until Nov. 25. The Cowboys are now tentatively slated to play on that date in the Wyoming Basketball Classic, a multi-team event on UW’s campus that was initially scheduled to start on Nov. 27, but Linder said UW’s non-conference schedule remains fluid as the Cowboys try to rearrange games and possibly add new ones.
“With the NCAA deciding to change the starting date, the non-conference schedule, even though we’re only a little bit over a month away, is still a work in progress,” Linder said. “There’s really not a lot to update in terms of we’re still working on some things.”
The only certainty for the Cowboys is they will play fewer non-conference games than usual. Assuming the Wyoming Basketball Classic remains on the schedule, UW would be allowed to play a maximum of 27 regular-season games, down from 31 the NCAA allows during a normal season. If the multi-team event (MTE) is canceled, the Cowboys could play up to 25 games.
With 18 conference games already on the slate, that leaves UW with up to seven non-conference games that could be scheduled outside of the MTE. The Cowboys’ game at Arizona, initially slated for November, has already been rescheduled for next season. Linder said that game will now be played on Dec. 21, 2021.
UW was also supposed to play Duquesne on Dec. 5 as part of the inaugural Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge, but the conferences recently decided to postpone the event until next season. Other non-conference games on the Cowboys’ schedule before the season was postponed included Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 13), Jackson State (Dec. 1), Utah Valley State (Dec. 12) and Cal State Fullerton.
Whether or not UW will reschedule its early November games for later in the season is unclear, but Linder said keeping travel to a minimum would be ideal if the Cowboys are going to add more non-conference opponents.
“We’re trying to play as many regional teams as possible, but there’s just a lot of moving parts from a non-conference standpoint,” Linder said.
UW also won’t be playing an exhibition game or taking part in any scrimmages, all of which have been eliminated from the compressed season. It makes taking advantage of practice time all the more important for the Cowboys’ new-look roster.
UW has its leading scorer and rebounder back in junior guard Hunter Maldonado, but sophomore guards Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster and junior big Hunter Thompson are the only other holdovers from last year’s team. This spring, Linder signed seven players as part of a recruiting class that Rivals.com ranked as tops in the Mountain West -- a group that included junior college sharpshooters Drake Jeffries and Drew Lamont.
College basketball teams have been allowed to go through up to 12 hours of strength and conditioning, meetings and skill instruction each week leading up to their first practice, so the Cowboys aren’t exactly new to working together. Still, Linder said it will take some time to mesh and for roles to be defined on a team that doesn't have any seniors.
“It’s going to be a work in progress early, and hopefully by the time conference comes around after Christmas, we’ll have a pretty good idea of putting these guys in the best situations possible,” Linder said.
Linder, who led Northern Colorado to 69 wins in his last three seasons at the helm, is tasked with turning around a UW program that’s lost nearly 74 percent of its games over the last two seasons. The Cowboys finished 9-24 a season ago.
“It’s a battle everyday,” Linder said. “I think the one thing all the players know is we’re not going to look the other way. They’re going to be held accountable every possession to the things that we believe help you win games.”
