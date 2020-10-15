Wyoming gets practice underway, continues to work on non-conference slate

LARAMIE -- Wyoming basketball is another step closer to officially starting the Jeff Linder era, though exactly how it will begin is still a mystery.

UW held its first official practice Thursday in preparation for a 2020-21 season that will be different for the Cowboys in more ways than one. Not only is UW still getting acquainted with new systems on both ends of the floor following Linder’s hire from Northern Colorado in the spring, but the Cowboys are doing it with eight newcomers in the fold with lingering uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"For the most part, I think we've got the base of what we do in," Linder said following Thursday's practice. "Now it's a matter of just being able to play. ... The more times we can get up and down (the court) and maintain our discipline and effort, the better off we're going to be."