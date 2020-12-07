 Skip to main content
Wyoming guard Kenny Foster named Mountain West Player of the Week
MOUNTAIN WEST BASKETBALL

Kenny Foster

Wyoming guard Kenny Foster was named Mountain West Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 20 points in his first two games of the season, including a career-high 21 points in his season debut against Incarnate Word.

 Tyler Davis, University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's Kenny Foster was named Mountain West Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday following an impressive return to the Cowboys' rotation.

Foster averaged 20 points per game in UW's victories over Incarnate Word and Oregon State. The sophomore guard shot 66.7% (12 of 18) from the field in the wins, made 6 of 8 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds. Foster missed UW's first two games because of COVID-19 protocols.

He made his season debut with a career-high 21 points in the Cowboys' 94-83 comeback win over Incarnate Word. Foster followed that up with 19 points in UW's road upset of Oregon State on Sunday.

It's the first time a UW player has received the weekly conference honor since Justin James earned the nod in January 2018. UW will return to action Wednesday with a 7 p.m. tip against Denver at the Arena-Auditorium

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

