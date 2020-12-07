Wyoming guard Kenny Foster named Mountain West Player of the Week

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's Kenny Foster was named Mountain West Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday following an impressive return to the Cowboys' rotation.
Foster averaged 20 points per game in UW's victories over Incarnate Word and Oregon State. The sophomore guard shot 66.7% (12 of 18) from the field in the wins, made 6 of 8 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds. Foster missed UW's first two games because of COVID-19 protocols.
He made his season debut with a career-high 21 points in the Cowboys' 94-83 comeback win over Incarnate Word. Foster followed that up with 19 points in UW's road upset of Oregon State on Sunday.
It's the first time a UW player has received the weekly conference honor since Justin James earned the nod in January 2018. UW will return to action Wednesday with a 7 p.m. tip against Denver at the Arena-Auditorium
