Wyoming guard Kwane Marble II enters transfer portal

LARAMIE — Wyoming sophomore guard Kwane Marble II is leaving the Cowboys’ men’s basketball program.

Marble, who started 13 games for UW this season, announced Sunday he has entered the transfer portal. Athletes have the option of withdrawing their name from the portal and returning to their current school if the move is mutually agreed upon, but Marble indicated in a post on his social media accounts that he intends to spend his final years of eligibility elsewhere.

“I would like to thank (UW) coach (Jeff) Linder along with his coaching staff and supporting athletic staff for giving me the opportunity to become a better player and person throughout my time here,” part of Marble’s post read. “I’d especially like to thank my teammates for all of the special times we’ve shared as well as the brotherhood bond we’ve created. The memories we have made will forever live within me.

“With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my options for the future. Thank you Cowboy Nation. You will forever hold a special place in my heart.”