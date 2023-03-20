LARAMIE – Xavier DuSell was the one constant Jeff Linder could count on during the 2022-23 season.

But Wyoming’s junior shooting guard announced Monday that the head coach can count him out for next season.

DuSell, the only member of the team to play in all 31 games last season, will be the seventh player to enter the transfer portal since it opened last Monday.

“This has not been an easy decision, but myself and my family have decided that I will be entering the transfer portal,” DuSell said in an Instagram post that thanked Linder, the staff his teammates and fans.

Sophomore guard Noah Reynolds, junior forward Jeremiah Oden and redshirt freshman forward Nate Barnhart entered the portal last week.

The three players UW added from the portal last spring – USC transfers Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo and UCLA transfer Jake Kyman – quit the team on Feb. 7 and are seeking to finish their careers at a third school.

“We play for the name on the front and for the guy that’s next to us in the huddle and for this state,” DuSell said after a home loss to UNLV a day after the three newcomers packed their bags and moved back to Los Angeles. “It’s a tight-knit circle, and we’re just playing for each other every night.”

DuSell averaged 8.0 points and made a team-high 62 3-pointers during the Cowboys’ 9-22 finish. He was a member of Linder’s first recruiting class at UW, which also included Oden and preseason Mountain West player of the year Graham Ike.

Ike has not announced whether he is returning to play for the Pokes after sitting out last season with a right foot injury. The star forward, who averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds while leading UW to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, spent time with Cole Elementary students in Cheyenne last week through his work with the Boys & Girls Club.

Linder has nine available scholarships to fill with Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson out of eligibility.

Maldonado led the Pokes in scoring (15.6 ppg) and assists (4.0 apg) and was second in rebounding (4.8 rpg) this season. The versatile 6-foot-7 super senior finished with a career-high 36 points in the season-ending loss to New Mexico at the Mountain West Tournament.

Thompson, the 6-10 forward from Pine Bluffs, averaged 6.6 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds.

There has also been attrition on the coaching staff with assistant Sundance Wicks leaving last Tuesday to take the head coaching job at Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Reynolds was the Cowboys’ leading scorer before having his season cut short after suffering two concussions in MW play. He averaged 14.5 points in 19 games (10 starts).

Oden, who poured in a career-high 28 points during UW’s upset of NCAA Tournament-bound Nevada in the home finale, averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games (19 starts) last season.

Barnhart, a 7-footer, averaged 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 20 appearances (three starts).

Anderson averaged 7.9 points and 4.3 rebounds over 21 games (17 starts), Agbonkpolo averaged 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16 games (six starts) and Kyman averaged 4.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 18 games (one start).

The only Pokes still on the roster besides Ike are Brendan Wenzel, Kenny Foster and Caden Powell. The group combined to average 14.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

DuSell made 20 starts and was the only player to see the floor for all 31 games as Linder used 16 different starting lineups while juggling injuries, illnesses and defections.

The Cowboys were picked second in the preseason poll but finished last in the MW standings with a 4-14 conference record after Ike’s injury was diagnosed before the opener.