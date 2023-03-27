LARAMIE – Jeff Linder filled out his coaching staff and started refilling the roster on Monday.

Wyoming's head coach announced the hiring of Nick Whitmore, a prep school head coach, to replace assistant Sundance Wicks, who recently left the Cowboys to become the head coach at Wisconsin-Green Bay.

During his time as a prep coach in North Carolina and New Hampshire, Whitmore's programs produced 39 Division I players and one first-round NBA draft pick. He has also coached 30 players that have gone on to play professionally and recruited players from 11 different countries.

"I am very excited with the addition of Nick and his family to the Cowboys basketball community," Linder said in a release. "I have known Nick for many years, and he is an up-and-coming coach who will impact the program in many different areas."

Whitmore has been the head coach at the Asheville School in Asheville, North Carolina, since 2019, leading the program to three consecutive state titles. He has recruited national team players from the United States as well as Turkey, Greece, Germany, France, Latvia and the Netherlands.

"Coach Linder has a track record of winning and doing things the right way," Whitmore said. "I am so excited to be a part of what he is building, and I look forward to doing my part to help this program compete at the highest possible level. My family and I are thrilled to immerse ourselves in the community, and I cannot wait to get to work."

Whitmore also spent sent six years coaching at the New Hampton (New Hampshire) School at San Francisco as the director of operations from 2012-14. The Dons earned a second seed in the National Invitational Tournament after finishing second in the WCC during his time in the West Coast Conference.

Whitmore is a graduate of Boise State University and earned his master's degree from Middlebury College in Vermont. He was a student assistant with the Broncos.

His father, Bill Whitmore, was the head coach at Vermont from 1981-86.

Pokes add transfer point guard

Kobe Newton, a Fullerton (California) College transfer, verbally committed to UW on Monday.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore from Portland averaged 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals at Fullerton College this season. The Hornets finished 32-1 and defeated City College of San Francisco on March 12 in the California state community college championship game.

Newton made 38.6% of his 3-pointers and shot 82.3% from the free throw line while starting all 33 games last season.

Cole Gingeleski, a 6-11 center from Tampa, Florida, announced last Wednesday that he has received an offer from UW. The high school senior is also being recruited by Tennessee-Martin and Merrimack.

Linder is in the process of filling 10 open scholarships with eight players entering the portal, including preseason Mountain West player of the year Graham Ike, and super seniors Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson finally out of eligibility.

There is another intriguing junior college prospect some Pokes fans want to see Linder recruit.

Xavier McCord, the former Cheyenne East and current Laramie County Community College standout, was recently named to the all-Region IX first team after averaging a team-high 18.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Eagles. He shot 53.8% from the field.

The 6-5 sophomore guard has two years of eligibility remaining.

Another former Cheyenne prep star, Lawson Lovering, entered the portal following his second season at Colorado. But Lovering, a four-star recruit in the 2021 class coming out of Cheyenne Central, announced he will remain in the Pac-12 by transferring to Utah.

The spring signing period runs from April 12 to May 17.

Talich enters portal

UW walk-on Nathanial Talich, a former Cheyenne Central standout, entered the portal on Monday.

The 6-5 freshman guard, who did not appear in any games last season with the Cowboys, is seeking a transfer to search for playing time.