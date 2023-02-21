LARAMIE – There were even more extra seats on the Wyoming bench Tuesday night.

Including the big chair.

Head coach Jeff Linder missed the Pokes’ 65-55 loss to Utah State in front of a sparse crowd at the Arena-Auditorium to be with his ailing father in Colorado Springs.

“I feel awful for Coach Linder and what he’s going through with his family right now. I’m glad he’s there and not here," UW assistant Ken DeWeese said after serving as the interim head coach. "He’s where he should be, and he knows that. He’s a great family man and he’s going to do things the right way.

"It would have been really satisfying to be able to get one over a really good team who’s probably going to be an NCAA Tournament team."

UW assistant Marc Rodgers was also absent after undergoing surgery on a broken arm.

The last-place Cowboys (8-19, 3-12 Mountain West) are down to eight healthy scholarship players with Graham Ike (foot) and Noah Reynolds (concussion) out for the rest of the year and Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman leaving the program.

Adding insult to the injuries and defections, the program’s only signee in the 2023 class, Makaih Williams, announced earlier Tuesday he is de-committing for UW and reopening his recruitment.

Xavier DuSell scored 21 points and Hunter Maldonado finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists but the Pokes missed 11 consecutive shots and went over eight minutes without a field goal in crunch time to allow the visitors to pull away.

"It’s a make or miss game. They made them and we didn’t. It’s as simple as that," DuSell said. "They guarded us well and they played really well and they’re a smart team. They don’t fall for a lot of the actions and stuff that maybe some of the other teams fall for.

"Also, we’ve got to run the plays at a better pace so we can try to force more open looks."

UW held Utah State, one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the nation, to 25.9% behind the arc. But the Pokes were only 6-for-26 (25.1%) on 3s and 17-for-54 (31.5%) from the field.

Steven Ashworth scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half to make sure the Aggies (22-7, 11-5) avoid a potential NCAA Tournament bubble-bursting defeat.

"Our defense is definitely what kept us in the game," UW guard Kenny Foster said. "It was important for us. I think we executed that to the best we possibly could and just had to make some shots on the offensive end."

DuSell and Caden Powell scored in the paint to give the Pokes a 40-37 lead with 15:55 remaining.

Ashworth, who missed his first five 3s, buried a deep ball to tie the score and then made five free throws during a personal 8-0 spurt to give the Aggies a 45-40 lead.

The Cowboys trailed 53-45 after a scoring drought if 4:41. After a pair of free throws by Powell, Dan Akin completed a three-point play to give Utah State a nine-point cushion with 3:39 left.

"None of these games we’re losing are because of a lack of effort," DuSell said. "It’s just they made more shots than we did and the ball bounced their way more times than it bounced our way. Now we’ve also got to try to limit the mistakes to where we give ourselves a little bit more of a chance but it’s never from a lack of effort ever."

The Aggies made six of their first seven shots, including their first three attempts behind the arc, to take an early 17-8 lead. DuSell had all eight of the Pokes’ points at the first media timeout.

Utah State took a 29-17 lead on a basket by Trevin Dorius before going cold and allowing the Cowboys to close the half on a 16-4 run.

DuSell scored the final eight points of a 10-0 surge by UW, which cut the deficit to 32-31.

After a basket by Jeremiah Oden and a missed layup by RJ Eytle-Rock in the final minute the score was tied 33-33 at the intermission.

The Aggies were 6-for-18 (33%) on 3s at the break after their hot start while DuSell made four of his six attempts behind the arc.

Both teams had 15 defensive rebounds and 17 total rebounds at halftime. Utah State out-rebounded UW 37-36 for the game but had an 11-2 edge in second-chance points.

"I give all the credit to our guys and our staff, they fought through a lot of stuff this year," DeWeese said. "They've done a hell of a job."