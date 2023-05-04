LARAMIE – The music stopped and somehow everyone found a chair.

Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder has signed eight new players this spring and all eight of the scholarship players that decided to enter the portal following the season have signed with different programs.

Jake Kyman announced Wednesday night he will play his final season in the Big Sky at Eastern Washington.

Graham Ike (Gonzaga) and Ethan Anderson (Pepperdine) are headed to the West Coast Conference. Xavier DuSell (Fresno State) and Max Agbonkpolo (Utah State) will stay in the Mountain West.

Jeremiah Oden is back home in Chicago after signing with DePaul. Noah Reynolds has reunited with former UW assistant Sundance Wicks at Wisconsin-Green Bay. Nate Barnhart signed with South Dakota State.

“Graham, JO, X, Noah, Nate, all those guys. Ethan, Max, Jake. We wish them nothing but the best,” Linder said during his signing day press conference on Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium. “Obviously, do you wish things maybe would have worked out a little bit better? Yeah. At the same time too, you can’t control injuries, and we had more injuries than any team in the history of college basketball. But that’s the past.

“Obviously, you learn from it, but you can’t sit there and hold onto it.”

Linder has let go of the cast that had the Cowboys picked to finish second in the behind San Diego State before Ike, the preseason MW player of the year, suffered an injury that kept him from playing in what turned out to be an agonizing 9-22 finish.

“You’re not surprised by anything nowadays,” Linder said when asked about losing so many players he recruited to the portal. “You can do everything wrong, and they could stay, you could do everything right and they can leave. To try to put logic behind the reasons some guys leave, and some guys don’t, there isn’t any.

“I’m not going to sit here and think about why some guys leave and some guys stay. I’m just fortunate for the guys that decided to stay and fortunate for those guys who have decided to come here and realize that we’ve got a good thing going.”

UW added five transfers and three high school prospects to the roster, which returns senior guards Brendan Wenzel and Kenny Foster, sophomore forward Caden Powell and walk-on Cort Roberson.

The three graduate transfers signed with only one year of eligibility remaining – Tulsa guard Sam Griffin, Fort Lewis College guard Akuel Kot and Jamestown forward Mason Walters – combined to average 65.2 points last season.

Griffin has hit 244 3-pointers in 115 games during his career. Kot, who had a 45-point game last season, was a Division II first-team all-American last season. Walters, the Jimmies’ all-time leading scorer (2,662 points) and rebounder (1,239 rebounds), was the NAIA player of the year.

“They do have that chip and they want to prove that they can play at this level,” Linder said. “That was a big part of why I’m excited about getting those guys here. There’s really good players at all levels.”

Kobe Newton, the first player to commit to the Pokes after the mass exodus, led Fullerton College to the California state junior college championship. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged a team-high 13.7 points and shot 39% on 3s last season.

Fullerton College head coach Perry Webster made sure Newton was undeterred about the attack on Linder’s reputation from the families of last year’s USC/UCLA transfers who quit the team on Feb. 7.

“Perry in SoCal said, I don’t care about the noise, man,” Linder said. “This is a guy you need right now in the case of Kobe.”

While Gonzaga has emerged as a blue blood in the sport over the last two decades, Ike and the other seven players that left UW did not move up to the Power 5 conference level.

The Pokes did add a Big Ten player in Nebraska transfer Oleg Kojenets. The 7-footer from Lithuania is an intriguing big the coaching staff can develop over the next three seasons.

Linder’s revamped staff – which includes associate head coach Ken DeWeese and new full-time assistants Nick Whitmore and Bryston Williams – helped the program land high school prospects Kael Combs, Nigle Cook and Cam Manyawu.

UW has two open scholarships still with the graduation of super seniors Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson. Linder and his assistants will keep an eye out for another guard and a power forward, but if there aren’t any perfect fits available, they will roll with a smaller team in 2023-24.

“In a lot of ways, it has become professional basketball. You have to put your roster together the right way, and nobody wants to sit anymore, everybody wants to play,” Linder said. “The hard part is you can’t play everybody. There are only 200 minutes in a game divided by five players. What we’ve got with these guys is they know there’s a really good opportunity based off of where the roster is at."