Wyoming heads to Air Force looking to avoid making a bad kind of history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cowboys could still technically pull themselves out of the league cellar with three games left before the MW Tournament. But with the closest team to UW in the standings, San Jose State (7-20, 3-12), having a two-game lead entering the weekend, the Cowboys need to win all three games -- the kind of winning streak UW hasn’t had all season -- and have the Spartans lose out.

SJSU plays at CSU on Saturday, but if UW and SJSU both have the same result this weekend, the best the Cowboys can do is a tie for last place. UW also has never had a season in the MW in which it didn’t win at least three league games during the regular season, which would be in real jeopardy should the Cowboys fall to Air Force (10-17, 4-11) with a home game against Nevada and a trip to Fresno State still looming.

Air Force hasn’t been much better than the league's bottom two teams. The Falcons have lost eight of their last nine games, including three of their last four at Clune Arena.