Wyoming heads to Air Force looking to avoid making a bad kind of history

LARAMIE -- A lot has to happen over the next week for Wyoming to not bring up the rear in the Mountain West. Half of it is beyond the Cowboys’ control.
But UW will try to do its part this weekend to avoid something that’s never happened in program history.
The Cowboys head to Air Force on Saturday looking to snap a four-game losing streak. After blowing a 19-point lead at home against rival Colorado State in a 77-70 loss last weekend, UW (6-21, 1-14 MW) fell in a double-digit hole in the first half at Utah State on Wednesday and never recovered in a 20-point loss, leaving the Cowboys alone at the bottom of the MW standings with just one conference win heading into the final eight days of the regular season.
Since becoming a member of the MW in 1999, UW has never finished last in the conference standings. At least not by itself. The Cowboys tied CSU for the worst record during the 2003-04 season with a 4-10 mark in league play.
The Cowboys could still technically pull themselves out of the league cellar with three games left before the MW Tournament. But with the closest team to UW in the standings, San Jose State (7-20, 3-12), having a two-game lead entering the weekend, the Cowboys need to win all three games -- the kind of winning streak UW hasn’t had all season -- and have the Spartans lose out.
SJSU plays at CSU on Saturday, but if UW and SJSU both have the same result this weekend, the best the Cowboys can do is a tie for last place. UW also has never had a season in the MW in which it didn’t win at least three league games during the regular season, which would be in real jeopardy should the Cowboys fall to Air Force (10-17, 4-11) with a home game against Nevada and a trip to Fresno State still looming.
Air Force hasn’t been much better than the league's bottom two teams. The Falcons have lost eight of their last nine games, including three of their last four at Clune Arena.
But Saturday’s game will be yet another one in which UW will be trying to prevent a season sweep after Air Force beat the Cowboys, 86-77, in both teams’ MW opener back on Dec. 4 in Laramie. The Falcons sanks 17 3-pointers -- an Arena-Auditorium record for an opponent -- in the first matchup and are still a threat from deep with the third-highest 3-point field-goal percentage in the MW (37.7), but UW will also have to find a way to slow down Lavelle Scottie and Ryan Swan on the interior, particularly if Hunter Thompson is unavailable. Scottie and Swan combined for 36 points in the first meeting.
Thompson (mononucleosis) has missed the last four games, but it’s possible the 6-foot-10, 230-pound big could get some minutes Saturday based on the timeline UW coach Allen Edwards laid out earlier this week for a possible return. Guard Hunter Maldonado enters the weekend as the MW’s fourth-leading scorer (16.7 points per game).
The Cowboys, who have won just twice away from home all season, will need as much help as possible in their attempt to avoid making history for all the wrong reasons.
