Wyoming heads to Nevada amid another 'frustrating' season

LARAMIE — For two years running, it’s seemingly been one hit after another for Wyoming’s men’s basketball team.

The Cowboys have won just 13 games since the start of last season, and not many of them have come against Mountain West competition. Wyoming has lost 21 of its last 25 league games and seven straight dating back to last season, a skid it will once again try to end Tuesday at Nevada.

The Cowboys enter their second league road tilt of the season as the only MW team still without a conference win. Only lowly San Jose State kept the Cowboys (5-13, 0-6 MW) from finishing last in the MW standings last season, but the Spartans already have league wins over Nevada (10-7, 3-2) and New Mexico, teams closer to the top of the league standings with a combined 7-3 record in MW play to this point.

Fresno State has struggled out of the gate with a 1-4 conference record. But barring a turnaround, a Wyoming program that’s just five years removed from a MW Tournament championship could be headed for a last-place finish in the league.

The Cowboys still have 12 games to go before this year’s MW Tournament begins March 1.