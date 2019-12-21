Wyoming holds off Denver in overtime, snaps six-game skid

Wyoming went back and forth with Denver before holding on for a 72-66 overtime win Saturday at Magness Arena. It’s the first victory in December for the Cowboys, who snapped their six-game losing streak.
Wyoming never trailed in overtime and scored the game’s final four points from the free-throw line to improve to 2-0 in overtime games this season. The Cowboys’ win also avenged their overtime loss to Denver last season at the Arena-Auditorium.
“To be able to come in on their home floor obviously going through what we’re going through and continuing to keep our head down and work, I’m really proud of the guys for just staying the course,” Wyoming coach Allen Edwards said on postgame radio.
Hunter Maldonado led Wyoming with 20 points while Jake Hendricks added 19. After scoring a combined six points the previous two games, the senior guard had 16 of his points after halftime and finished 5 of 14 from 3-point range. His final 3 gave the Cowboys a two-possession lead with 3:54 left in overtime.
Denver got within two at 68-66 on David Nzekwesi’s layup with 56 seconds left, but Wyoming held the Pioneers without a field goal the rest of the way. Maldonado and A.J. Banks combined for four free throws down the stretch to put the game away for the Cowboys, who also got 16 points and seven rebounds from TJ Taylor.
“We ran some stuff for (Hendricks) in the first half, and he couldn’t throw it in the ocean,” Edwards said. “But when you see him practice and you see his repetition and his ability to shoot the basketball, that doesn’t mean you just go away from it. ... I thought he made some big shots.”
Wyoming shot 40 percent from the field and 75 percent (21 of 28) from the free-throw line. Denver got 24 points from Jase Townsend, 15 from Nzekwesi and 13 from Ade Murkey, but the Pioneers shot just 47.1 percent (16 of 34) from the charity stripe.
Wyoming led by as many as 10 in the second half and held a 49-41 lead with 10:31 left. But the Cowboys went the next 6 minutes and change without a basket as Denver went on a 13-0 run capped by Owen McGlashan’s 3-pointer to take a five-point lead with 4:26 remaining.
The teams went back and forth down the stretch with Denver having the final possession in regulation, but Hunter Thompson blocked Murkey’s shot to send the game to extra time tied at 58 before later fouling out.
Wyoming, which held Denver to 36.2 percent shooting for the game, used a 15-2 spurt to take a 34-26 lead into the break. The Cowboys held Denver without a basket the final 8:13 of the half.
“I thought our guys did a great job of understanding what we needed to get done defensively to put ourselves in position to win the basketball game,” Edwards said.
Maldonado had 15 of his points in the first 20 minutes to help negate the Cowboys’ cold start from 3-point range. Maldonado made 7 of his first 9 shots from the field as the Cowboys shot 46 percent from the field in the first half despite going just 1 of their first 10 from beyond the arc.
Wyoming held a 24-16 advantage in paint points and also forced 15 turnovers in their first win since a 69-61 victory over Louisiana on Nov. 21. The Cowboys will have a week off before trying to start a winning streak Dec. 28 back at the Arena-Auditorium against Nebraska Wesleyan.
