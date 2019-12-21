Wyoming holds off Denver in overtime, snaps six-game skid

“We ran some stuff for (Hendricks) in the first half, and he couldn’t throw it in the ocean,” Edwards said. “But when you see him practice and you see his repetition and his ability to shoot the basketball, that doesn’t mean you just go away from it. ... I thought he made some big shots.”

Wyoming shot 40 percent from the field and 75 percent (21 of 28) from the free-throw line. Denver got 24 points from Jase Townsend, 15 from Nzekwesi and 13 from Ade Murkey, but the Pioneers shot just 47.1 percent (16 of 34) from the charity stripe.

Wyoming led by as many as 10 in the second half and held a 49-41 lead with 10:31 left. But the Cowboys went the next 6 minutes and change without a basket as Denver went on a 13-0 run capped by Owen McGlashan’s 3-pointer to take a five-point lead with 4:26 remaining.

The teams went back and forth down the stretch with Denver having the final possession in regulation, but Hunter Thompson blocked Murkey’s shot to send the game to extra time tied at 58 before later fouling out.

Wyoming, which held Denver to 36.2 percent shooting for the game, used a 15-2 spurt to take a 34-26 lead into the break. The Cowboys held Denver without a basket the final 8:13 of the half.