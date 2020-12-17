Wyoming holds off Omaha in non-conference finale for fifth straight win

LARAMIE -- Drake Jeffries led five Wyoming players in double figures with 19 points, Hunter Maldonado recorded his fifth career double-double, and the Cowboys made more timely plays down the stretch to close our their non-conference slate with an 82-78 win over Omaha on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium.
Maldonado finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds and also dished out eight assists for the Cowboys, who’ve won five straight games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. It hasn’t always been easy, though, as four of those wins have come by a combined 23 points, including a three-point win over Oregon State and a five-point win at Utah Valley the Cowboys’ last time out Sunday.
Kwane Marble scored a season-high 17 points off the bench, freshman guard Marcus Williams had 15 points, and Hunter Thompson added 10 for UW, which needed all of it to counter the work Omaha did inside.
Playing through bigs Wanjang Tut and Matt Pile throughout the night, the Mavericks outscored UW 54-30 in the paint. Tut led all scorers with 27 points on 10 of 17 of shooting and grabbed nine boards while Pile finished with 17 points for Omaha, which shot 44.4% for the game and 51.4% in the second half against a UW team that began the day in the bottom third of the Mountain West in points allowed and opponents’ field-goal percentage.
Tut’s layup with 3:17 left cut the Cowboys’ lead to 71-67, and Marlon Ruffin got Omaha closer on UW’s next trip down the floor with a steal and a layup. Pile answered Marble’s basket with one of his own to keep the Mavericks close.
Support Local Journalism
But Thompson sank a 3 with 1:11 left to push UW’s lead to two possessions, Marble came up with a steal in the final 30 seconds, and the Cowboys made five of their final eight free throws to pull out their sixth win, a win total they didn’t reach last season until Feb. 1.
UW hasn’t had this long of a winning streak since the 2016-17 team won seven straight. The Cowboys will now get more than two weeks off before starting Mountain West play at Fresno State on Jan. 2 after their initial conference-opening series against UNLV was postponed this week because of COVID-19 cases within the Runnin’ Rebels program.
Playing in an empty Arena-Auditorium for the first time this season not counting some of the players’ family members, UW came out sluggish, particularly on defense. Omaha knocked down 10 of its first 14 shots from the field, going inside to Tut often. Tut started 5 of 6 from the floor and had 12 points in the opening 20 minutes.
The Mavericks led 21-15 before UW locked in and used an 18-4 run to take an eight-point lead with another lift from Jeffries off the bench. Jeffries, who scored 21 points against Utah Valley, sank three of his six 3s, including one from the wing to give the Cowboys their first lead with 4:20 left in the half.
The Cowboys held Omaha to 2 of 13 shooting after its hot start to take a 33-30 halftime lead. UW shot just 42.9% from the field and 65% from the free-throw line (17 of 26) but got 14 second-half points from Marble, who hadn’t scored more than 12 points in any of the first four games he played after missing the first two because of COVID-19 protocols.
There’s certainly room for improvement as the Cowboys enter the meat of their schedule, but UW gets to do it after the Christmas break with a wave of momentum.
This story will be updated.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!