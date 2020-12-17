Wyoming holds off Omaha in non-conference finale for fifth straight win

Tut’s layup with 3:17 left cut the Cowboys’ lead to 71-67, and Marlon Ruffin got Omaha closer on UW’s next trip down the floor with a steal and a layup. Pile answered Marble’s basket with one of his own to keep the Mavericks close.

But Thompson sank a 3 with 1:11 left to push UW’s lead to two possessions, Marble came up with a steal in the final 30 seconds, and the Cowboys made five of their final eight free throws to pull out their sixth win, a win total they didn’t reach last season until Feb. 1.

UW hasn’t had this long of a winning streak since the 2016-17 team won seven straight. The Cowboys will now get more than two weeks off before starting Mountain West play at Fresno State on Jan. 2 after their initial conference-opening series against UNLV was postponed this week because of COVID-19 cases within the Runnin’ Rebels program.

Playing in an empty Arena-Auditorium for the first time this season not counting some of the players’ family members, UW came out sluggish, particularly on defense. Omaha knocked down 10 of its first 14 shots from the field, going inside to Tut often. Tut started 5 of 6 from the floor and had 12 points in the opening 20 minutes.