Wyoming hoops pause team activities after positive COVID-19 test

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's men's basketball team has paused all athletic-related activities after a player tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Monday.

One student-athlete testing positive did not meet the threshold required for the university to take action, but UW's athletic department issued the pause out of an abundance of caution. All of the Cowboys' men's basketball players are in quarantine, according to a news release from the school.

It's the first known COVID-19 case within UW's men's basketball program since the Cowboys began regular weekly testing in the summer.

The pause comes a little more than three weeks before the Cowboys are supposed to start the Jeff Linder era. The NCAA postponed the start of the college basketball season until Nov. 25 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, though when exactly when and who UW will open the season against is unclear.

The Cowboys were originally slated to start against Colorado Christian on Nov. 10, but that game was canceled because of the postponement. UW is still scheduled to host a multi-team event in late November, but much of the Cowboys' non-conference schedule is still a work in progress.

