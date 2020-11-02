 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming hoops pause team activities after positive COVID-19 test
View Comments
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming hoops pause team activities after positive COVID-19 test

{{featured_button_text}}
Jeff Linder

Wyoming first-year men's basketball coach Jeff Linder wears a mask as he looks on during one of his team's workouts this summer at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Courtesy, University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's men's basketball team has paused all athletic-related activities after a player tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Monday.

One student-athlete testing positive did not meet the threshold required for the university to take action, but UW's athletic department issued the pause out of an abundance of caution. All of the Cowboys' men's basketball players are in quarantine, according to a news release from the school.

It's the first known COVID-19 case within UW's men's basketball program since the Cowboys began regular weekly testing in the summer. 

The pause comes a little more than three weeks before the Cowboys are supposed to start the Jeff Linder era. The NCAA postponed the start of the college basketball season until Nov. 25 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, though when exactly when and who UW will open the season against is unclear.

The Cowboys were originally slated to start against Colorado Christian on Nov. 10, but that game was canceled because of the postponement. UW is still scheduled to host a multi-team event in late November, but much of the Cowboys' non-conference schedule is still a work in progress.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News