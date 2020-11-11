Wyoming hoops picked to finish ninth in Mountain West preseason poll

LARAMIE -- Media members who cover Mountain West basketball have spoken, and they believe Jeff Linder's first team at Wyoming will be slightly better than what the Cowboys have been in recent years.
UW was picked to finish ninth in the Mountain West preseason media poll, which was released Wednesday. The Cowboys, who received 59 total points, were picked to finish ahead of Air Force and San Jose State.
Reigning Mountain West regular-season champion San Diego State was picked to repeat, receiving 14 of 20 possible first-place votes. Boise State, which got four first-place votes, was picked to finish second while Utah State, last year's Mountain West tournament champion, was picked to finish third.
UNLV, Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico and Fresno State rounded out the top 8, respectively.
UW hasn't finished better than 10th in the Mountain West standings the last two seasons. The Cowboys, who've won just six regular-season league games and 17 games overall during that span, had the league's worst conference record last season before winning two games in the conference tournament, matching their league win total during the regular season.
UW athletic director Tom Burman fired Allen Edwards shortly after the Mountain West tournament and replaced him with Linder, who won 80 games the previous four seasons at Northern Colorado. Linder's shooter-friendly system helped UNC average 23 wins over his final three seasons at the helm and finish runner-up in the Big Sky Conference each of the last two seasons.
The Cowboys have their leading scorer and rebounder returning in junior guard Hunter Maldonado. Sophomore guards Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble II and junior big Hunter Thompson are also back from last year's team, but much of UW's roster has undergone an extreme makeover under its first-year coach.
Linder signed seven players in his first recruiting class back in the spring, and the Cowboys have eight newcomers in all. They include junior college transfers Drake Jeffries and Drew LaMont, who figure to be an immediate part of the Cowboys' rotation.
UW is scheduled to open the season at the Arena-Auditorium on Nov. 28 against Mississippi Valley State.
Individual honors
The Mountain West's preseason individual honors were also announced Wednesday in conjunction with the start of the league's virtual media days.
Boise State forward Derrick Alston, San Diego State guard Matt Mitchell, Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens, UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton and Utah State center Neemias Queta were named to the preseason all-Mountain West team. Alston, the league's leading returning scorer (17.3 points per game), was also voted the league's preseason Player of the Year.
UNLV junior guard David Jenkins Jr., a transfer from South Dakota State, was named the conference's preseason Newcomer of the Year. His teammate, Nick Blake, was voted preseason Freshman of the Year.
