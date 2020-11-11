Wyoming hoops picked to finish ninth in Mountain West preseason poll

LARAMIE -- Media members who cover Mountain West basketball have spoken, and they believe Jeff Linder's first team at Wyoming will be slightly better than what the Cowboys have been in recent years.

UW was picked to finish ninth in the Mountain West preseason media poll, which was released Wednesday. The Cowboys, who received 59 total points, were picked to finish ahead of Air Force and San Jose State.

Reigning Mountain West regular-season champion San Diego State was picked to repeat, receiving 14 of 20 possible first-place votes. Boise State, which got four first-place votes, was picked to finish second while Utah State, last year's Mountain West tournament champion, was picked to finish third.

UNLV, Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico and Fresno State rounded out the top 8, respectively.

UW hasn't finished better than 10th in the Mountain West standings the last two seasons. The Cowboys, who've won just six regular-season league games and 17 games overall during that span, had the league's worst conference record last season before winning two games in the conference tournament, matching their league win total during the regular season.