Wyoming hoops sign junior college All-American

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's men's basketball team has filled its final scholarship with a junior college All-American.

Deng Dut has signed with the Cowboys, UW coach Jeff Linder announced Friday. A 6-foot-4 point guard, Dut played his freshman season at the College of Southern Idaho, where he averaged 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game en route to National Junior College Athletic Association first-team All-America honors.

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Dut was also named the Region 18 Player of the Year after shooting 51% from the field and 48% from 3-point range. He led the Scenic West Athletic Conference in field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage and assist-to-turnover ratio.

Dut is the first junior college All-American to ink with UW since another Australian, Nathan Sobey, who played for UW from 2012-14.

Dut, who has three years of eligibility remaining, is the fourth addition to the Cowboys' 2021 recruiting class, joining high school signees Ben Bowen, Nate Barnhart and Noah Reynolds.