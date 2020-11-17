Wyoming hoops to open Mountain West play before Christmas with UNLV series

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's men's basketball team will start Mountain West play with a home series against UNLV starting on Dec. 20.

The Cowboys will conclude the series at the Arena-Auditorium on Dec. 22. UW will also play home series against Boise State (Jan. 11-13), Nevada (Jan. 22-24), Colorado State (Feb. 4-6) and San Jose State (Feb. 25-27).

The Cowboys will travel to Fresno State (Jan. 2-4), Air Force (Jan. 16-18), Utah State (Feb. 11-13), New Mexico (Feb. 17-19) and preseason favorite San Diego State (Jan. 28-30) as part of the league's revised schedule, which was released Tuesday.

The Mountain West originally stuck with an 18-game schedule before moving to a weekly series format for this season in order to reduce travel for each team amid the coronavirus pandemic. The teams will have a day in between their games each week.

On the women's side, UW will get an earlier start to league play with a series at UNLV starting Dec. 12. The Cowgirls will host Fresno State, Air Force, San Diego State, Utah State and New Mexico while also traveling to Boise State, Nevada, San Jose State and CSU.

The Mountain West Tournament is scheduled to start March 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

This story will be updated.

