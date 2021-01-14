Wyoming hoping to have Hunter Thompson back against Air Force

LARAMIE -- Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder is hoping he can get one piece of his shorthanded frontcourt back for the Cowboys’ next game.
Junior forward Hunter Thompson started each of UW’s first 10 games before missing the Cowboys’ series finale against Boise State on Wednesday with a sprained ankle. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound Thompson sustained the injury during the second half of Monday’s series opener. He briefly left the game but returned, finishing with just five points and three rebounds in 34 minutes.
UW lost Monday’s game 83-60, and Boise State continued to pick at the Cowboys’ weakness on the interior during a 90-70 victory Wednesday. With injuries also keeping fellow forwards Eoin Nelson and Graham Ike out for the time being, the Broncos outscored UW 52-36 in the paint and shot 54% from the field, including a 61% clip in the first half.
Linder didn’t completely rule out the possibility of Thompson returning to the rotation when UW (7-4, 1-3 Mountain West) starts a two-game series at Air Force (3-7, 1-5) on Saturday. Thompson is averaging 9.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 41.3% from 3-point range.
“Obviously with the adrenaline flowing, he was able to kind of push through (Monday),” Linder said. “The next day and overnight, it really ballooned up. Him and (athletic trainer) Dallas (Fichtner), they’ve been working day and night to try to work the swelling and try to get him back as soon as possible. We’re hoping we’ll have him back for Air force, but that’s still to be determined.”
With Thompson out, freshman wing Jeremiah Oden is the tallest available player at 6-8, forcing UW to play an even smaller rotation than usual. Sophomore guard Kwane Marble II got his first start of the season Wednesday in Thompson’s absence, and Oden, who had 10 points and four rebounds in 27 minutes, became the Cowboys’ de facto center.
It’s a lineup UW has gone to in previous games whenever Thompson has gotten in foul trouble.
“I get more comfortable every game,” Oden said. “I feel like when I play at the 5, I just have to use my quickness and athleticism instead of just trying to outmuscle them. So I think it’s something that will make me better as a player and make me tougher.”
Teachable moment
Marcus Williams again finished with double-digit points Wednesday, which wasn’t surprising considering the Cowboys’ freshman guard has been a double-figure scorer in every game this season.
For the first time all season, though, Williams’ contributions came off the bench.
Fellow freshman Xavier DuSell got his first career start in place of Williams. Linder said the primary reason for the change was a lack of defensive effort from Williams during what Linder called a “coming to Jesus” review of Monday’s game tape.
“It’s the habits on the defensive end that keep freshmen from playing because ultimately that’s where the game is won and lost, and so I would be doing a disservice to him and his future if I said, ‘Hey, this is OK.’ It’s not OK,” Linder said. “His effort wasn’t OK, and he realized that.
“Of the seven guys that we had available, we were going to reward the five guys that we felt earned it on the defensive end of the floor.”
Williams still played 30 minutes -- second-most on the team -- and finished with 13 points, three assists and three rebounds.
“Give credit to Marcus. He responded the right way,” Linder said. “We’re not going to sacrifice effort, and we’re not going to sacrifice discipline. But I know he’s going to get a lot better because of it, and our team is going to get a lot better because of it.”
Ike making progress
Though it won’t be in time for the Air Force series, Ike could soon give UW some much-needed reinforcement in the frontcourt. The 6-9, 245-pound freshman has yet to make his collegiate debut as he’s continued to work his way back from ACL surgery he underwent a year ago as a high school senior.
Linder said Ike was scheduled to be medically cleared to fully participate in practice beginning Thursday. Exactly when Ike will start suiting up for games is still unclear, Linder said, but he’s getting closer.
“He just needs to feel the game before you just throw him out there, which he’ll be hopefully cleared here in the very near future,” Linder said. “It won’t be here in the next week or so, but it will be here sooner or later, and that’s going to be a big boost to what we’re trying to do.”
As for Nelson, Linder didn’t have much more of an update on him. Linder said last week Nelson’s lower left leg injury would keep the 6-10, 230-pounder out for a "significant amount of time," and it appears that will still be the case.
“It’s to be determined,” Linder said of Nelson's availability. “It’s not going to be any time soon. He’s still working on getting the swelling down.”
