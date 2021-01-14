Wyoming hoping to have Hunter Thompson back against Air Force

Though it won’t be in time for the Air Force series, Ike could soon give UW some much-needed reinforcement in the frontcourt. The 6-9, 245-pound freshman has yet to make his collegiate debut as he’s continued to work his way back from ACL surgery he underwent a year ago as a high school senior.

Linder said Ike was scheduled to be medically cleared to fully participate in practice beginning Thursday. Exactly when Ike will start suiting up for games is still unclear, Linder said, but he’s getting closer.

“He just needs to feel the game before you just throw him out there, which he’ll be hopefully cleared here in the very near future,” Linder said. “It won’t be here in the next week or so, but it will be here sooner or later, and that’s going to be a big boost to what we’re trying to do.”

As for Nelson, Linder didn’t have much more of an update on him. Linder said last week Nelson’s lower left leg injury would keep the 6-10, 230-pounder out for a "significant amount of time," and it appears that will still be the case.

“It’s to be determined,” Linder said of Nelson's availability. “It’s not going to be any time soon. He’s still working on getting the swelling down.”

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.