Wyoming junior forward Drew LaMont enters transfer portal

Wyoming reserve forward Drew LaMont is leaving the Cowboys and will enter the transfer portal, the university announced in a press release Monday.

The 6-foot-8 junior played in five games for the Cowboys and finished with 17 points, including a season-high 12 on 4-of-6 3-point shooting in a loss to Texas Southern on Nov. 30.

“We thank Drew for his contributions to our program and we wish him well in the future,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said in the release, which added that Linder would have no further comment on the matter.

A native of Plantation, Florida, LaMont played his first two seasons at American University and Indian River State College before signing with Wyoming.

UW (6-1) is off until Jan. 2 when it hosts San Jose State to begin Mountain West play.

