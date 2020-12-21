 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming junior forward Drew LaMont enters transfer portal
View Comments
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming junior forward Drew LaMont enters transfer portal

{{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming reserve forward Drew LaMont is leaving the Cowboys and will enter the transfer portal, the university announced in a press release Monday.

The 6-foot-8 junior played in five games for the Cowboys and finished with 17 points, including a season-high 12 on 4-of-6 3-point shooting in a loss to Texas Southern on Nov. 30.

“We thank Drew for his contributions to our program and we wish him well in the future,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said in the release, which added that Linder would have no further comment on the matter.

A native of Plantation, Florida, LaMont played his first two seasons at American University and Indian River State College before signing with Wyoming.

UW (6-1) is off until Jan. 2 when it hosts San Jose State to begin Mountain West play.

Drew LaMont headshot

LaMont
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News