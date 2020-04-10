Wyoming lands another commitment from JUCO forward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- Wyoming men's basketball kept its momentum going on the recruiting trail Friday with a verbal commitment from Eoin Nelson.

Nelson announced his commitment via Twitter. The 6-foot-9 forward played this past season at Otero Junior College in Colorado, where he averaged 6.0 points and 5.8 rebounds. He'll have three years of eligibility left.

"I want to thank all my teammates at Otero JC for making my year there one to remember," part of Nelson's tweet read. "I appreciate all the coaches who offered me the opportunity to continue my college career with them. But with that being said I'm happy to announce that I will be continuing my career with ... The University of Wyoming."

Nelson is the fifth commit to join UW's 2020 recruiting class and the third in the last two days. Junior college forward Drew LaMont and Texas combo guard Marcus Williams committed Thursday.

Before his lone season at Otero, Nelson, a native of Ireland, played for the Irish U20 national team. His commitment leaves UW as many as two more scholarships for the spring signing period, which begins Wednesday.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.