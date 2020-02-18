Wyoming left to pick itself up again with trip to Utah State looming

LARAMIE -- Some have been knockouts. Others have been gut punches.

As the stack of losses continues to mount, even Wyoming coach Allen Edwards finds it difficult at this point to conjure up words of motivation that haven’t been recycled.

“I said to the guys, 'Even as a coach, sometimes it’s hard to get up in front of your team and continue to preach messages,'” Edwards said.

Another lost season for the Cowboys seemed to hit rock bottom over the weekend when UW snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. With the Cowboys holding a 19-point lead with just more than 14 minutes left, UW’s Border War rematch with Colorado State had the makings of a feel-good moment for a team that hasn’t had many the last two seasons.

But CSU outscored the Cowboys 42-16 the rest of the way, including a game-ending 15-0 run, and swept the season series with a stunning 77-70 victory, sending UW to its 20th loss in 26 games this season and its 29th loss in its last 34 games against Mountain West competition dating back to the 2017-18 season.