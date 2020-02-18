Wyoming left to pick itself up again with trip to Utah State looming

LARAMIE -- Some have been knockouts. Others have been gut punches.
As the stack of losses continues to mount, even Wyoming coach Allen Edwards finds it difficult at this point to conjure up words of motivation that haven’t been recycled.
“I said to the guys, 'Even as a coach, sometimes it’s hard to get up in front of your team and continue to preach messages,'” Edwards said.
Another lost season for the Cowboys seemed to hit rock bottom over the weekend when UW snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. With the Cowboys holding a 19-point lead with just more than 14 minutes left, UW’s Border War rematch with Colorado State had the makings of a feel-good moment for a team that hasn’t had many the last two seasons.
But CSU outscored the Cowboys 42-16 the rest of the way, including a game-ending 15-0 run, and swept the season series with a stunning 77-70 victory, sending UW to its 20th loss in 26 games this season and its 29th loss in its last 34 games against Mountain West competition dating back to the 2017-18 season.
Things won’t get any easier Wednesday when the Cowboys (6-20, 1-13 MW) start a two-game road swing against NCAA Tournament hopeful Utah State (21-7, 10-5), which will also be looking for a season sweep of UW after notching a 23-point win at the Arena-Auditorium on Jan. 28. But as bad as it continues to be for the Cowboys from a win-loss standpoint, some players said their coach doesn’t have anything to worry about when it comes to being enthusiastic about taking the floor each night.
“We’re going to come with the right energy, the right work ethic, every single day,” said sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado, who leads the Cowboys in points, rebounds and assists. “Whether it shows right now, it didn’t show (Saturday), and I think we all know it didn’t show (Saturday).
“I don’t think it gets hard at all because we’ve built that culture in a sense of, win or loss, we’ve still got to come in here and work as hard as we can every single day. Day in and day out.”
UW is still stuck on one conference win following Saturday’s collapse. Unless the Cowboys win at least half of their remaining four games before next month’s MW Tournament, they will be assured of finishing with the league’s worst record.
You have free articles remaining.
But Maldonado and others believe the Cowboys are better than their record indicates, and UW has been slightly more competitive against the rest of the conference this season. The Cowboys’ margin of defeat in league games (13.1) is nearly five points fewer than it was last season (17.9) while some of the losses have been just as hard to swallow as the latest one to their most bitter rival.
On Jan. 11, UW led UNLV by seven with 1:25 left in regulation before a late barrage of misses from the free-throw line proved costly in an eventual overtime loss. The Cowboys led Nevada by one on the road with 15 seconds left their next time out, but Jalen Harris lifted the Wolf Pack to a one-point victory with a driving layup on Nevada’s final possession. And UW led Boise State with less than 6 minutes left on Feb. 4 before going cold down the stretch in a 67-62 loss.
“Even if you take (Saturday), you take Boise, you take UNLV and you take Nevada, if the ball falls the other way, then we’re right there in the middle of the pack with this group and we’d be excited,” Edwards said. “But I like these guys. They fight.”
UW’s finishing needs work, and the Cowboys are still last in the MW in scoring and rebounding margin. But they’ve given themselves a chance at times with a defense that’s allowing the third-fewest points in the league and ranks in the top 5 in field-goal percentage defense.
“I definitely know we’re not the same team we were when we first started,” Maldonado said. “And think that’s why half of us are frustrated is because we have grown so much. I think we’re able to kind of just show you how much, especially in games like (Saturday). It’s definitely frustrating, but I think we definitely have grown.”
And the Cowboys aren’t going to stop trying to prove it.
“We’re not worried about if it’s a bad loss or not,” senior guard Jake Hendricks said. “We’ve just got to keep working.”
Thompson still out, progressing
Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis) missed his third straight game Saturday and won’t play against Utah State either, Edwards said.
But Edwards said he spoke to the training staff over the weekend, and it was determined the Cowboys’ sophomore forward is about a week away from returning to basketball activities. Thompson is averaging 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds this season.
“He’ll go through the process of a workout, a non-contact (practice), a contact and then see how it goes from there and the potential possibility of getting back on the floor,” Edwards said.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.