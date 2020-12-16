Wyoming looking to pick up the intensity in final non-conference test against Omaha

LARAMIE -- It’s been nearly three weeks since Wyoming lost a basketball game.
After notching their second road win of the season over the weekend at Utah Valley, the Cowboys haven’t lost since their two-point setback at the buzzer against Texas Southern on Nov. 30. UW will take a four-game winning streak -- its longest in three seasons -- into Thursday’s game against Omaha at the Arena-Auditorium.
But that hardly means there isn’t room for improvement.
“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, but our guys are pushing in the right direction,” UW first-year coach Jeff Linder said. “We’ve just got to keep getting better every day."
Linder has guided the Cowboys to five wins in their first six games primarily on the strength of one of the Mountain West’s more efficient offenses. UW ranks in the top 4 in the league in scoring (86.2 points per game), field-goal percentage (48.6) and 3-point shooting (38.8), but the Cowboys’ defensive numbers are closer to the other end of the spectrum.
Opponents are making 43.6% of their field goals and knocking down 35.8% of their 3-pointers against UW, the third- and fourth-highest clips in those categories in the MW, respectively. As a result, the Cowboys are allowing the third-most points in the conference at 73.7 per game.
Linder cited a lack of intensity on the defensive end of the floor as UW’s biggest issue against Utah Valley, which gave the Cowboys all they wanted Sunday. UW needed some timely shots and clutch free throws down the stretch to escape with a 93-88 win after allowing the Wolverines to shoot 50% from the field. The points were the most given up by UW this season.
Linder said that’s part of the learning process for a team that’s playing six newcomers and getting significant minutes for three true freshmen in Marcus Williams, Jeremiah Oden and Xavier DuSell. But with the Mountain West portion of the Cowboys’ schedule looming -- Thursday’s game is the final non-conference game on the slate -- they need their practice habits to start registering sooner rather than later.
“When you haven’t seen what it’s like to play at the Viejas (Arena) against San Diego State and you don’t know what it’s like to play against Utah State, when you play those better teams, they don’t know what the intensity level really requires in order to play against a team like that and in order to beat a team like that,” Linder said. “It’s one of those deals where, yeah, I’d like the process to be a little bit further ahead, but sometimes you can’t push that process.
“Hopefully sooner here than later when we face some of those teams, hopefully some of the habits we’ve been trying to build in practice come forward in the games. But where we’re at right now defensively is not going to be good enough once we make our way to league (play).”
Linder said that effort also trickles down to rebounding, where the Cowboys continue to have their struggles. UW’s minus-1.7 rebounding margin is an improvement from its massive minus-8.9 deficiency on the boards last season, but the Cowboys have lost the rebounding battle in four of their six games.
It was particularly bad against Utah Valley with UW getting outrebounded 42-29, leading to 17 second-chance points for the Wolverines. Utah Valley big man Aimaq Fardaws, the nation’s leading rebounder, had a lot to do with that, but Linder said the Cowboys have to get that shored up, too.
Linder said the Cowboys need Hunter Thompson in particular to get more involved on the defensive glass. UW’s junior forward is pulling down just 3.8 rebounds per game.
“Our defensive rebounding right now is not very good, something we’ve talked about ad nauseam,” Linder said. “It’s just something we have to continue to get better at as we make our way to the Mountain West. You’re facing teams that are going to be a lot longer and athletic than some of the teams we’ve faced and struggled with on the boards. We’ve got to a much better job of minimizing second-chance opportunities.”
UW will have to wait a little longer than expected to start league play. The Cowboys’ Mountain West-opening series against UNLV, initially scheduled to begin Sunday, has been postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the Runnin’ Rebels’ program. UW is now scheduled to open conference play Jan. 2 at Fresno State.
But the Cowboys first need to take care of business against an Omaha team that Linder believes is better than its 2-6 record would indicate. The Mavericks, who have yet to play a home game, have lost to a pair of top-10 teams in Kansas and Creighton and lost to another high-major opponent, Colorado, on Wednesday.
“Omaha right now has probably played the hardest non-conference schedule in the country,” Linder said.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
