Wyoming looking to pick up the intensity in final non-conference test against Omaha

Linder cited a lack of intensity on the defensive end of the floor as UW’s biggest issue against Utah Valley, which gave the Cowboys all they wanted Sunday. UW needed some timely shots and clutch free throws down the stretch to escape with a 93-88 win after allowing the Wolverines to shoot 50% from the field. The points were the most given up by UW this season.

Linder said that’s part of the learning process for a team that’s playing six newcomers and getting significant minutes for three true freshmen in Marcus Williams, Jeremiah Oden and Xavier DuSell. But with the Mountain West portion of the Cowboys’ schedule looming -- Thursday’s game is the final non-conference game on the slate -- they need their practice habits to start registering sooner rather than later.

“When you haven’t seen what it’s like to play at the Viejas (Arena) against San Diego State and you don’t know what it’s like to play against Utah State, when you play those better teams, they don’t know what the intensity level really requires in order to play against a team like that and in order to beat a team like that,” Linder said. “It’s one of those deals where, yeah, I’d like the process to be a little bit further ahead, but sometimes you can’t push that process.