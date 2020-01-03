Wyoming looks to avenge worst Border War hoops loss in return to Moby Arena

The 0-3 start in league play is part of an overall record that isn’t much better than it was for the Cowboys at this time last season when Wyoming went 8-24, the fewest wins it’s had since winning just four games during the 1973-74 season. But Wyoming has been more competitive of late.

The Cowboys won the last two games of their non-conference slate and led Boise State midway through the second half before the Broncos used an 8-0 run to take control and pull away.

Scoring droughts have been all too common for the Cowboys, who rank ninth in the 11-team league in field-goal percentage (42.0), next to last in 3-point field-goal percentage (31.7) and last in points (60.3). Holding on to the ball continues to be an issue as well for Wyoming, which had a season-high 22 turnovers against Boise State and is coughing it up nearly 14 times per game.