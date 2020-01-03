Wyoming looks to avenge worst Border War hoops loss in return to Moby Arena

LARAMIE -- For any Wyoming player, coach or fan, losing to Colorado State is never a pleasant memory. The way in which the Cowboys suffered their most recent loss to their most bitter rival made their latest trip to Moby Arena downright nightmarish.
Wyoming and CSU have met 230 times on the hardwood, but none of them went worse for the Cowboys than it did 11 months ago. Wyoming walked into the Rams’ home arena last February and left with an 83-48 loss. The 35-point setback was not only the Cowboys’ largest margin of defeat all season amid their worst one in nearly half a century, but it was also their worst loss in series history.
Wyoming will be looking for a far better showing inside Moby Arena this time around when the teams renew their rivalry Saturday in the first of two Border War meetings during the regular season. The Cowboys (5-10, 0-3 Mountain West) are also looking for their first MW victory after falling at Boise State on Wednesday, 65-54.
CSU (9-7, 0-3 MW) is also winless in the conference after dropping a 67-61 decision at Nevada on Wednesday.
The 0-3 start in league play is part of an overall record that isn’t much better than it was for the Cowboys at this time last season when Wyoming went 8-24, the fewest wins it’s had since winning just four games during the 1973-74 season. But Wyoming has been more competitive of late.
You have free articles remaining.
The Cowboys won the last two games of their non-conference slate and led Boise State midway through the second half before the Broncos used an 8-0 run to take control and pull away.
Scoring droughts have been all too common for the Cowboys, who rank ninth in the 11-team league in field-goal percentage (42.0), next to last in 3-point field-goal percentage (31.7) and last in points (60.3). Holding on to the ball continues to be an issue as well for Wyoming, which had a season-high 22 turnovers against Boise State and is coughing it up nearly 14 times per game.
The Cowboys will need to maximize their possessions against CSU, which likes to work through arguably the MW’s top frontcourt threat in Nico Carvacho. The 6-foot-11 senior, who leads the MW in field-goal percentage (54.4), is averaging a double-double for the second straight season (13.2 points, 10.3 rebounds).
Wyoming will also have its work cut out on the glass against the league’s all-time leading rebounder. Nobody in the MW has a worse rebounding margin (minus-5.9) than the Cowboys, who’ve lost the rebounding battle in all of their league games so far.
Freshman guard Isaiah Stevens (11.9) and David Roddy (10.1) are also averaging double figures for the Rams, who rank top 5 in the league in field-goal percentage and 3-point field-goal percentage. Wyoming will counter with a defense that’s holding teams to 41.8-percent shooting from the field and allowing the third-fewest points in the conference, but the Cowboys will have to generate enough offense for that to matter, particularly in CSU’s building.
Wyoming shot just 30.1 percent from the field and went 2 of 24 from 3-point range in setting a season-low for points in last year’s loss. Hunter Maldonado is the only Cowboy averaging double figures (17.6 points), though senior guard Jake Hendricks has scored at least 16 points in each of the last three games and is shooting 40 percent from 3-point range during that span.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.