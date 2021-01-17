Wyoming looks to clean things up in finale at Air Force

LARAMIE -- Jeff Linder gave the generic answer when asked about his team’s latest loss.
“They’re all tough to swallow when you lose,” Linder said.
But this one had to sting a little bit more.
Wyoming’s men’s basketball coach watched his team respond Saturday after a string of blowout losses. Linder also saw UW’s double-digit leads -- a 14-point lead in the first half and a 12-point advantage in the second -- quickly evaporate into a 72-69 loss at Air Force, which ran the Cowboys’ losing streak to four games.
The offense came and went, but UW still shot a 53% clip from the floor that should be good enough to win. And with the Cowboys approaching the midway point of their season, the defense is getting to a point where it is what it is for this young UW team.
The Cowboys (7-5, 1-4 Mountain West) are still hoping the return of bigs Eoin Nelson (left leg injury) and Graham Ike (ACL surgery recovery) will offer some resistance inside whenever that time comes, but even with forward Hunter Thompson (ankle) back on the floor, Air Force (4-7, 2-5) nearly got whatever look it wanted close to the basket. Whether it was taking UW off the dribble or isolating players in the post, an Air Force team without a player taller than 6-foot-8 scored 34 points in the paint, shot 60.2% from inside the 3-point line and made 13 of its 18 shots from 2-point range in the second half.
“You hope they care enough and understand that winning comes by being a good defensive team and that you can’t make the same mistake over and over again, but ultimately it’s about can I sit down and guard?” Linder said. “It’s a hard lesson to learn. Hopefully in time we don’t have to learn by losing, but with young teams, it’s hard.”
What the Cowboys haven’t experienced a lot of are bad days taking care of the basketball, which only compounded their issues Saturday. UW averages just 10.6 turnovers, the fewest in the Mountain West, and had kept its turnovers in the single digits in four of its previous six games.
But the Cowboys coughed it up a season-high 15 times against Air Force and its matchup zone, which contributed to a winnable game getting away from UW. The Falcons turned those takeaways into 16 points.
“I think we saw the passes were there that we were looking for, but Air Force did a good job with their hands playing their matchup zone,” junior guard Hunter Maldonado said. “We’ve got to find a way to be stronger with the ball and make that pass a little shorter.”
Air Force sank two of its eight 3-pointers in the final 61 seconds of the first half to cut UW’s 14-point lead to eight at the break, but the Cowboys could’ve created even more separation for themselves had it not been for 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes. And the turnovers UW committed in the second half seemed to come at the most inopportune times.
With Air Force chipping away, Maldonado and freshman guard Marcus Williams had back-to-back turnovers during an 8-0 Falcons run that put them ahead inside the final 2 minutes. Fellow freshman Xavier DuSell then had a pass stolen in a one-possession game, a takeaway Air Force used to extend its lead in the final 15 seconds.
UW went a span of 4 minutes, 30 seconds without a field goal until Williams’ 3 with 4 seconds remaining. By that point, it was too little, too late.
“To turn it over 15 times against a team that really is not pressuring, and a lot of those just being careless passes where you’re just assuming the guy is there and you have to make sure the guy is there,” Linder said. “And then you add the fact that you miss seven free throws. One of those was the front end of a one-and-one, so really that’s eight. So now you’ve got another four empty possessions, so now you’ve got 19 empty possessions in a game where you can’t afford to have those.”
The miscues also spoiled one of UW’s better rebounding efforts of the season. The Cowboys, who rank in the bottom third of the Mountain West in rebounding margin and had just come off a series against Boise State where they were outrebounded by 28, finished plus-9 on the glass (33-24). Only their plus-13 advantage against Incarnate Word back on Dec. 2 was better.
UW can’t afford to be sloppy with the basketball, too. Not when its margin for error is already thin. The Cowboys know they’ll have to clean that up if they want to try to salvage a split against the Falcons in Monday’s series finale.
“We can’t just be trying. We’ve got to get stuff done here,” Maldonado said. “Anyone can try, but we’ve got to go out there and do. So going into the next game, just go get it done. There’s nothing we can say or do differently strategy-wise. We’ve got to go execute the game plan and do it on our end.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.