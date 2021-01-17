Wyoming looks to clean things up in finale at Air Force

“You hope they care enough and understand that winning comes by being a good defensive team and that you can’t make the same mistake over and over again, but ultimately it’s about can I sit down and guard?” Linder said. “It’s a hard lesson to learn. Hopefully in time we don’t have to learn by losing, but with young teams, it’s hard.”

What the Cowboys haven’t experienced a lot of are bad days taking care of the basketball, which only compounded their issues Saturday. UW averages just 10.6 turnovers, the fewest in the Mountain West, and had kept its turnovers in the single digits in four of its previous six games.

But the Cowboys coughed it up a season-high 15 times against Air Force and its matchup zone, which contributed to a winnable game getting away from UW. The Falcons turned those takeaways into 16 points.

“I think we saw the passes were there that we were looking for, but Air Force did a good job with their hands playing their matchup zone,” junior guard Hunter Maldonado said. “We’ve got to find a way to be stronger with the ball and make that pass a little shorter.”