Wyoming loses late lead, falls to Boise State

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's bid for its first conference winning streak came up just short Tuesday night.

The Cowboys led Boise State with less than 6 minutes left but made just three field goals the rest of the way in a 67-62 loss at the Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming, which was fresh off its first Mountain West victory against San Jose State over the weekend, fell to 1-12 in its last 13 league games dating back to last season.

Wyoming held Derrick Alston, Boise's leading scorer at 19.7 points per game, to just two points on 0-for-7 shooting in limiting the Broncos to 42 percent shooting from the field, but Alex Hobbs knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to put Boise ahead 57-55 with 4 minutes, 14 seconds left.

The teams went back and forth down the stretch with Hunter Maldonado getting the Cowboys within 63-62 on a putback, but Wyoming didn't get any closer. The Cowboys missed eight of their last 11 shots from the field and shot just 26.3 percent (5 of 19) from 3-point range.

Maldonado led Wyoming with 17 points while the Cowboys also got 12 points from Kenny Foster and 11 from Kwane Marble II. Hobbs poured in a career-high 24 points on 10 of 15 shooting while Justinian Jessup added 16 for Boise, which swept the season series for the second straight year and has won five straight against the Cowboys.

Wyoming will head to Albuquerque on Saturday for a rematch with New Mexico, which beat the Cowboys, 79-65, on Dec. 7.

