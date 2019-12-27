Wyoming men's basketball hosts Nebraska Wesleyan to close out non-conference

The Wyoming men’s basketball team has a chance to finish the non-conference portion of its schedule on a winning streak when it hosts Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (4-9) are coming off a 72-66 overtime victory last Saturday at Denver that snapped a six-game losing streak. Wyoming led throughout the extra session and put the game away with two free throws apiece from Hunter Maldonado and A.J. Banks.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maldonado led the way with 20 points while Jake Hendricks broke out of a scoring slump with 19 and TJ Taylor added 16. Maldonado, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, leads the team with 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. His scoring average is the No. 3 mark in the Mountain West. Redshirt freshman Hunter Thompson (Pine Bluffs) is second on the team with 9.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest. Hendricks averages 8.1 points per game.

Wyoming expects to have its hands full against Nebraska Wesleyan. The Division III Prairie Wolves (10-2) are ranked No. 8 in the latest D3Hoops.com Top 25. They have two players averaging double-digit points in Nate Schimonitz (26.5) and Jack Hiller (15.9).

Following Saturday’s game the Cowboys return to MW play with two road games. They play at Boise State on Wednesday and at Colorado State next Saturday. Wyoming opened conference play with home losses to Air Force (86-77) and New Mexico (79-65) earlier this month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.