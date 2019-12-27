Wyoming men's basketball hosts Nebraska Wesleyan to close out non-conference

The Wyoming men’s basketball team has a chance to finish the non-conference portion of its schedule on a winning streak when it hosts Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowboys (4-9) are coming off a 72-66 overtime victory last Saturday at Denver that snapped a six-game losing streak. Wyoming led throughout the extra session and put the game away with two free throws apiece from Hunter Maldonado and A.J. Banks.
Maldonado led the way with 20 points while Jake Hendricks broke out of a scoring slump with 19 and TJ Taylor added 16. Maldonado, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, leads the team with 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. His scoring average is the No. 3 mark in the Mountain West. Redshirt freshman Hunter Thompson (Pine Bluffs) is second on the team with 9.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest. Hendricks averages 8.1 points per game.
Wyoming expects to have its hands full against Nebraska Wesleyan. The Division III Prairie Wolves (10-2) are ranked No. 8 in the latest D3Hoops.com Top 25. They have two players averaging double-digit points in Nate Schimonitz (26.5) and Jack Hiller (15.9).
Following Saturday’s game the Cowboys return to MW play with two road games. They play at Boise State on Wednesday and at Colorado State next Saturday. Wyoming opened conference play with home losses to Air Force (86-77) and New Mexico (79-65) earlier this month.