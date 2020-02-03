You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming men's basketball looks for second win in a row
View Comments
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming men's basketball looks for second win in a row

{{featured_button_text}}

Coming off its first Mountain West victory in nearly a year, the Wyoming men's basketball team looks to start a winning streak when it hosts Boise State for a Tuesday tip-off at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (6-17, 1-10 MW) rallied from a halftime deficit for a 71-66 victory Saturday at San Jose State for their first league win since March 9, 2019. Sophomore Hunter Maldonado, the team's leading scorer, had a game-high 19 points in the victory over SJSU, with four other Cowboys reaching double figures.

Boise State (15-8, 7-4 MW) defeated Wyoming 65-54 on Jan. 1 in the MW opener for both teams.

Hunter Maldonado

Maldonado
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News