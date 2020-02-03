Wyoming men's basketball looks for second win in a row

Coming off its first Mountain West victory in nearly a year, the Wyoming men's basketball team looks to start a winning streak when it hosts Boise State for a Tuesday tip-off at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (6-17, 1-10 MW) rallied from a halftime deficit for a 71-66 victory Saturday at San Jose State for their first league win since March 9, 2019. Sophomore Hunter Maldonado, the team's leading scorer, had a game-high 19 points in the victory over SJSU, with four other Cowboys reaching double figures.

Boise State (15-8, 7-4 MW) defeated Wyoming 65-54 on Jan. 1 in the MW opener for both teams.

