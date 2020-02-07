Wyoming men's basketball seeks road win at New Mexico on Saturday

The Wyoming Cowboys will be looking for their second road win in as many games when they play at New Mexico on Saturday.

The Cowboys (6-18, 1-11 Mountain West) are coming off a 67-62 home loss to Boise State on Tuesday, but are just one week removed from ending an 11-game MW losing streak with a 71-66 victory at San Jose State last Saturday.

Sophomore Hunter Maldonado continues to lead Wyoming with averages of 16.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He had 17 points against Boise State and 19 in the win over San Jose State. Senior Jake Hendricks is averaging 9.7 points, but was just 2 of 11 from the field, including 1 of 9 from distance, in Tuesday's loss.

New Mexico (16-8, 5-6 MW) won the earlier meeting, defeating the Cowboys 79-65 on Dec. 7.

