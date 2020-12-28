Wyoming men's basketball adds 6-7 New Mexico forward

Wyoming men's basketball coach Jeff Linder announced Monday the addition of Terrin Dickey as a walk-on to the Cowboys' roster.
The 6-foot-7, 185 pound forward joins UW after graduating from Volcano Vista High in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Dickey helped lead Volcano Vista to a 21-9 record last year and a berth in the Class 5A state semifinals. He was an All-Metro and All-District selection as a senior.
Wyoming (6-1) returns to action Saturday, when it begins Mountain West play at Fresno State.
