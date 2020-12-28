 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming men's basketball adds 6-7 New Mexico forward
View Comments
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming men's basketball adds 6-7 New Mexico forward

{{featured_button_text}}
Pokes Authority logo

Wyoming men's basketball coach Jeff Linder announced Monday the addition of Terrin Dickey as a walk-on to the Cowboys' roster.

The 6-foot-7, 185 pound forward joins UW after graduating from Volcano Vista High in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Dickey helped lead Volcano Vista to a 21-9 record last year and a berth in the Class 5A state semifinals. He was an All-Metro and All-District selection as a senior.

Wyoming (6-1) returns to action Saturday, when it begins Mountain West play at Fresno State.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News