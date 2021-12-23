Wyoming men's basketball bounces back to top Northern Iowa in Hawaii

Hunter Maldonado scored 17 points and Wyoming held on for a 71-69 victory against Northern Iowa in the consolation round of the Diamond Head Classic on Thursday in Honolulu.

The Cowboys (10-2) were in position to put the game away at the free-throw line, but Maldonado and Brendan Wenzel both missed two free throws in the final 16 seconds to give UNI a chance. After Wenzel missed both charity tosses with 7.7 seconds remaining, the Panthers’ Bowen Born was able to get to the rim, but his shot was off the mark.

UW led by as many as 13 points (65-52) in the second half, but the Panthers cut the deficit to 65-60 with 1:39 remaining after UW committed four turnovers in five trips down the court against UNI’s full-court pressure.

Drake Jeffries added 16 points for the Cowboys and Graham Ike, who was limited to 17 minutes because of foul trouble, had 12 points.

UW will finish its three-game stint in Hawaii on Saturday before opening the Mountain West season with a home game against Boise State on Jan. 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.