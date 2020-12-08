 Skip to main content
Wyoming men's basketball brings two-game winning streak into Denver contest
Kenny Foster 3-pointer vs Incarnate Word

Wyoming's Kenny Foster lines up a 3-point shot in the Cowboys' game against Incarnate Word on Dec. 2 at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Foster had a career-high 21 points in UW's 94-83 overtime win.

 Tyler Davis, University of Wyoming Athletics

The Wyoming men's basketball team will be going for its first three-game winning streak since winning four in a row from Jan. 20-31, 2018 when it hosts Denver on Wednesday. Tip-off from the Arena-Auditorium is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Cowboys (3-1) are coming off an impressive 76-73 victory at Pac-12 member Oregon State on Sunday. Sophomore guard Kenny Foster, who was named the Mountain West player of the week on Monday, led UW with 19 points while freshmen Jeremiah Oden (15), Xavier DuSell (14) and Marcus Williams (11) also scored in double figures.

Foster leads the Mountain West in scoring at 20.0 points per game, with Williams No. 2 at 17 points per contest. Junior Hunter Maldonado, who is averaging 12.3 ppg, tops the MW with 6.5 assists per game while Williams is second with 5.8.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

