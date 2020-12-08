Wyoming men's basketball brings two-game winning streak into Denver contest

The Wyoming men's basketball team will be going for its first three-game winning streak since winning four in a row from Jan. 20-31, 2018 when it hosts Denver on Wednesday. Tip-off from the Arena-Auditorium is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Cowboys (3-1) are coming off an impressive 76-73 victory at Pac-12 member Oregon State on Sunday. Sophomore guard Kenny Foster, who was named the Mountain West player of the week on Monday, led UW with 19 points while freshmen Jeremiah Oden (15), Xavier DuSell (14) and Marcus Williams (11) also scored in double figures.

Foster leads the Mountain West in scoring at 20.0 points per game, with Williams No. 2 at 17 points per contest. Junior Hunter Maldonado, who is averaging 12.3 ppg, tops the MW with 6.5 assists per game while Williams is second with 5.8.

