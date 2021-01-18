Wyoming men's basketball buries Air Force from deep to snap four-game skid

Wyoming poured in a season-high 16 3-pointers, and the Cowboys cruised past Air Force 77-58 in the teams’ series finale Monday at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Xavier DuSell’s 19 points paced five players in double figures for the Cowboys, whose hot hand helped them avenge a bitter loss two days earlier and snap their four-game losing streak in the process.
UW coughed up a 12-point lead in the second half of a 72-69 loss in the series opener Saturday, but the Cowboys built another early double-digit advantage in the rematch and continued to keep Air Force at a distance with its most prolific 3-point shooting night in nearly five years. The Cowboys, who led by as many as 27, shot 49% from the floor, including a 50% clip from 3.
UW also got 13 points from Kenny Foster, 12 points from Drake Jeffries, 11 from Hunter Maldonado and 10 from Marcus Williams, all of whom combined with DuSell for all but one of those 3-balls. DuSell led the 3-point barrage off the bench, shooting 5 of 9 from deep en route to his highest point total of the season.
The long-distance shooting coupled with a better defensive effort gave the Cowboys their most decisive win over a Mountain West opponent since an 84-65 victory over Utah State on Feb. 6, 2016. The 16 3s were the most for UW since sinking 16 against Northern Iowa on Dec. 3, 2016.
Air Force, which got 19 points from Nikc Jackson and 13 from A.J. Walker, still shot 50% from the field, but the Falcons didn’t have nearly the touch from deep as they did over the weekend. After making eight 3s in the series opener, Air Force connected just once from long range and rarely got second opportunities against the Cowboys, who won the rebounding battle (30-29) for the second straight game and limited the Falcons to four offensive boards in allowing the fewest points they have all season.
UW led by as many as 16 in the first half thanks in part to nine treys going down in the first 20 minutes. Dusell, who scored in double figures for the third time in four games, knocked down three 3-pointers en route to 10 first-half points while Williams and Foster each drained a pair.
Hunter Thompson sank a 3 at the buzzer to give the Cowboys a 38-23 lead at the break. UW also committed just five turnovers in the opening 20 minutes instead of 10 two days earlier and held the Falcons to 42.9% shooting, both of which helped the Cowboys build a double-digit halftime lead for the second time in as many games.
There would be no comeback this time for the Falcons with the way UW was shooting. Air Force got within 10 with less than 15 minutes remaining, but the Cowboys answered with a 10-2 run capped by a 3 from Jeffries. UW’s lead ballooned to 20 on another 3 from Jeffries less than 2 minutes later, and the Cowboys cruised back into the win column from there.