Wyoming men's basketball buries Air Force from deep to snap four-game skid

Air Force, which got 19 points from Nikc Jackson and 13 from A.J. Walker, still shot 50% from the field, but the Falcons didn’t have nearly the touch from deep as they did over the weekend. After making eight 3s in the series opener, Air Force connected just once from long range and rarely got second opportunities against the Cowboys, who won the rebounding battle (30-29) for the second straight game and limited the Falcons to four offensive boards in allowing the fewest points they have all season.

UW led by as many as 16 in the first half thanks in part to nine treys going down in the first 20 minutes. Dusell, who scored in double figures for the third time in four games, knocked down three 3-pointers en route to 10 first-half points while Williams and Foster each drained a pair.

Hunter Thompson sank a 3 at the buzzer to give the Cowboys a 38-23 lead at the break. UW also committed just five turnovers in the opening 20 minutes instead of 10 two days earlier and held the Falcons to 42.9% shooting, both of which helped the Cowboys build a double-digit halftime lead for the second time in as many games.