Wyoming men's basketball coach Jeff Linder adds Marc Rodgers to staff

Marc Rodgers will join Wyoming men's basketball coach Jeff Linder's staff as the Director of Recruiting, it was announced this week. Rodgers spent two of the past three seasons at Long Beach State University.

“We are really excited to welcome Coach Rodgers to the Cowboy Basketball family,” Linder said in a release. “He has a passion for the game that will help him become one of the up and coming young coaches in college basketball. The relationships that he has developed in a short period of time since his arrival in Laramie will go a long ways in helping us develop young men on and off the court.”