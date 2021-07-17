Wyoming men's basketball coach Jeff Linder adds Marc Rodgers to staff

Marc Rodgers will join Wyoming men's basketball coach Jeff Linder's staff as the Director of Recruiting, it was announced this week. Rodgers spent two of the past three seasons at Long Beach State University.
“We are really excited to welcome Coach Rodgers to the Cowboy Basketball family,” Linder said in a release. “He has a passion for the game that will help him become one of the up and coming young coaches in college basketball. The relationships that he has developed in a short period of time since his arrival in Laramie will go a long ways in helping us develop young men on and off the court.”
Rodgers served as an assistant coach at LBSU last season and as a graduate assistant during the 1018-19 season. In the 2019-20 season he was an assistant coach at Fairfax High School in California. He was a four-year letterwinner at Central Washington University.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
