Wyoming men's basketball holds first official practice Thursday

The University of Wyoming men's basketball team will hold their first official practice under first-year coach Jeff Linder on Thursday.

Linder, who was hired on March 17 to replace Allen Edwards, spent the past four seasons as the head coach at Northern Colorado, where he compiled an 80-50 record.

The Cowboys finished 9-24 overall last season and 2-16 in Mountain West play. UW made a surprising run to the semifinals of the MW Championship before losing to Utah State.

Wyoming returns four starters from last year in juniors Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson and sophomores Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster. The 6-foot-7 Maldonado led the Cowboys in scoring and rebounding last season with 15.8 points and 5.8 boards per game while the 6-10 Thompson (Pine Bluffs) and the 6-6 Marble pitched in 8.2 points per game.

The Cowboys will play an 18-game conference schedule beginning Dec. 29 at Fresno State. The non-conference schedule will be released at a later date.

