Wyoming men's basketball opens Jeff Linder's second season vs. Detroit Mercy

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder won’t be feasting on cupcakes to begin his second season as Wyoming’s head coach.

The Cowboys have beefed up their non-conference schedule with three Pac-12 opponents, four true road games and a holiday trip to Honolulu for the Diamond Head Classic.

UW will also be tested in the opener against Detroit Mercy on Wednesday night at the Arena-Auditorium (7 p.m., streaming on the Mountain West Network).

The Titans are led by Horizon League preseason player of the year Antoine Davis, who has averaged 24.9 points during 82 career games playing for his father, Mike Davis, the veteran coach who once guided Indiana to the Final Four.

“They’re very dangerous,” Linder said. “Coach Davis has been around for a long time, and I have a lot of respect for what he has done along the way. It’s not one of those openers where I can sit back and relax a little bit.

"This is a good team coming in here. I’m excited to get challenged.”

The Pokes finished 14-11 overall during Linder’s first season rebuilding the program. UW led the MWC in scoring (76.6 points per game) and made 3-pointers (10.0 per game).

Hunter Maldonado, the team’s leading returning scorer (12.5 ppg), will have the ball in his hands even more this season with point guard Marcus Williams, the MWC freshman of the year, transferring to Texas A&M.

Maldonado is entering his fifth season at UW and the 6-foot-7 guard/forward could return again next season if he wants to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

“My thing with him being about 30-years-old is he has to play like he’s old,” Linder joked. “When he gets sped up is when his turnovers go up. For me, probably I need to show him film of Mark Jackson back in the day. Just play at your speed.

"If he plays it his speed, he should be one of the best guards in our league and also one of the best guards in the country.”

The Cowboys also return sharpshooter Xavier DuSell, who made 57 3-pointers as a freshman and scored a career-high 21 points in the near-upset of San Diego State in the conference tournament. Senior guard Drake Jeffries, who made 52 3s last season, adds to the firepower on the perimeter.

Linder has an emerging star in 6-9 forward Graham Ike, who averaged 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12 games after getting cleared to play in January. Forwards Hunter Thompson (6-10) Eoin Nelson (6-10) and Jeremiah Oden (6-8) provide additional size to the front court.

Freshman Noah Reynolds, Utah transfer Brendan Wenzel and junior college transfer Deng Dut will be competing for minutes in the backcourt.

Kenny Foster, who is recovering from a high-ankle sprain, is the only player not expected to be available for the opener.

“Luckily now we can hold guys accountable with the bench, which is ultimately the biggest way to hold guys accountable to do the things you want them to do,” Linder said. “I’m excited for that.”

UW has won 15 of its last 17 openers. The all-time series with Detroit Mercy is tied 2-2 with both programs picking up two home wins.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.