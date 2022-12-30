Wyoming men's basketball prepares to face undefeated No. 22 New Mexico

The Wyoming Cowboys have an opportunity to finish 2022 on a positive note, and hopefully build some momentum for the rest of the season when they host No. 22 New Mexico on Saturday afternoon at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowboys are coming off a 58-53 road loss at Fresno State on Wednesday in the Mountain West opener for both teams. UW trailed the Bulldogs by 18 points early in the second half before rallying to take a 53-51 lead in the final minutes but Fresno State scored the final seven points.
Sophomore guard Noah Reynolds, who finished with a team-high 16 points in Wednesday's loss, leads the Cowboys with 14.8 points per game. Super senior Hunter Maldonado is the only other player in double figures at 12.3 ppg.
The Cowboys (5-8, 0-1) have dropped three consecutive games and are still trying to find an offensive rhythm without MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike. The 6-9 junior, a first-team all-MW selection last season, has yet to play this season because of a foot injury.
New Mexico (13-0, 1-0) opened conference play with an impressive 88-69 home victory against Colorado State. The Lobos are one of three undefeated teams remaining in the nation along with No. 1 Purdue (12-0) and No. 2 UConn (13-0).
Senior guard Jaelen House paces the Lobos in scoring at 17.2 ppg, with guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. and forward Morris Udeze both chipping in 16.9 ppg. Udeze also pulls down a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per game.
New Mexico is second in the conference in scoring (84.8 ppg) and leads the MW in scoring margin (+16.9). Wyoming, meanwhile, is eighth in scoring (70.5 ppg) and 10th in scoring margin (+2.1).
The Lobos lead the all-time series 76-71, although the Cowboys have won three of the last four meetings, including a 93-91 victory last year at the A-A. Ike had 29 points and 15 rebounds in the win while Maldonado scored 25 points and dished out seven assists.
Following Saturday's game, the Cowboys have a week off before hosting preseason favorite San Diego State on Jan. 7.