Wyoming men's basketball prepares to face undefeated No. 22 New Mexico

SATURDAY: No. 22 New Mexico (13-0, 1-0 Mountain West) at Wyoming (5-8, 0-1 MW), 2 p.m. (FS1).

LOBOS CLIMBING: New Mexico, which was picked to finish fifth in the MW preseason poll, is one of three undefeated teams remaining in the country.

STILL NO IKE: MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike, UW's 6-9 junior forward, has yet to play this season because of a foot injury.