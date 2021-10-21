Wyoming men's basketball team confident it will exceed outside expectations

LARAMIE – The Cowboys thought they made a statement about where the program is headed on March 11.
In the finale of Jeff Linder’s first season as head coach, Wyoming pushed Mountain West champion and 19th-ranked San Diego State to the brink before losing 69-66 in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament in Las Vegas.
Freshman guard Xavier DuSell scored a career-high 21 points in the defensive slugfest a day after freshman Graham Ike shredded San Jose State for 32 points in the opening round.
The future appears to be bright as Linder builds around some gifted young talent with veterans Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson providing leadership after the Allen Edwards era ended with back-to-back 24-loss seasons.
“We’ve definitely come a long way in a short amount of time,” Linder said during Thursday’s MWC men’s basketball media day. “We’ve got to continue to get better, continue to grow.”
The voters in the preseason MWC media poll – in which UW is tied with New Mexico for eighth in the pecking order – either believe the conference is extremely deep or that the Cowboys have more growing pains to endure.
The Pokes finished 14-11 overall and 7-9 in conference play during the pandemic-shortened season despite having one of the youngest rosters in the NCAA and little practice time due to COVID-19 protocols.
Colorado State, which escaped with a 74-72 win in Laramie on the way to a Border War sweep last season, is the 2021-22 preseason favorite. SDSU was projected second. Nevada, a team UW swept, is tabbed third.
“I don’t really take too much stock in the media poll,” Linder said. “Also, perception is reality, and that’s our job as a program is to actually prove it during the season and to prove that we are a program on the rise. I don’t necessarily agree with where we were picked. That doesn’t really matter in the long run, it’s where we finish come March.
“If we can keep the right guys healthy and continue to get better, I feel we can compete with anybody in the league.”
Four players – Maldonado, Kenny Foster, Brendan Wenzel and Noah Reynolds – were held out of last Saturday’s public scrimmage due to injuries.
Linder said the team should be at full strength before the opener against Detroit Mercy on Nov. 10 at the Arena-Auditorium.
DuSell averaged 9.7 points, made a team-high 57 3-pointers and shot 45.6% behind the arc last season. Graham averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and shot 60.2% from the field in 12 games after getting cleared to play from a high school knee injury.
Maldonado is the top returning scorer (12.5 ppg) on the MWC’s highest-scoring team (76.5 ppg).
Graham’s presence will allow the 6-foot-10 Thompson to spread the floor at the small forward spot and knock down 3s. Linder has said 6-8 sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden is the most improved player on the team after spending an offseason in the weight room.
“We have enough talent to where we can beat anybody in the league, but also if we’re not right we can also lose to anybody in the league,” Linder said. “That’s the way the league is going to be this year. I think there’s a lot of parity from the top to the bottom.
“If you’re not ready to go and you’re not willing to put in the work that’s required to be a really good team in this league, you’re going to get smacked in the face.”
The loss of MWC freshman of the year Marcus Williams, who transferred to Texas A&M, was certainly a tough pill for the Pokes to swallow. Linder is confident junior college all-American Deng Dut can help fill the void at the point guard position.
“I think Deng has been a tremendous addition to our team,” DuSell said of the 6-4 sophomore from Australia who averaged 14.7 points and 5.1 assists last season for the College of Southern Idaho. “We’re so happy to have him. He has been doing incredible things in practice.”
Foster, a 6-5 junior guard, is a team leader and one of the key players Linder is counting on to improve UW’s defense. Other role players expected to be in the rotation are sharpshooter Drake Jeffries, 6-10 forward Eoin Nelson, and guards Wenzel and Reynolds when they are healthy.
There is plenty of work to do, but finishing tied for eighth won’t be good enough for this group.
“I think the poll, a little bit, is fuel to the fire for us,” Foster said. “We’ve competed with some of the best in this conference, so I think that the poll doesn’t mean too much.
"We know where we stand in this conference and that we can compete with anybody that we play against any night.”
