Wyoming men's basketball team confident it will exceed outside expectations

Graham’s presence will allow the 6-foot-10 Thompson to spread the floor at the small forward spot and knock down 3s. Linder has said 6-8 sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden is the most improved player on the team after spending an offseason in the weight room.

“We have enough talent to where we can beat anybody in the league, but also if we’re not right we can also lose to anybody in the league,” Linder said. “That’s the way the league is going to be this year. I think there’s a lot of parity from the top to the bottom.

“If you’re not ready to go and you’re not willing to put in the work that’s required to be a really good team in this league, you’re going to get smacked in the face.”

The loss of MWC freshman of the year Marcus Williams, who transferred to Texas A&M, was certainly a tough pill for the Pokes to swallow. Linder is confident junior college all-American Deng Dut can help fill the void at the point guard position.

“I think Deng has been a tremendous addition to our team,” DuSell said of the 6-4 sophomore from Australia who averaged 14.7 points and 5.1 assists last season for the College of Southern Idaho. “We’re so happy to have him. He has been doing incredible things in practice.”