Wyoming men's basketball team to face Saint Mary's in Jerry Colangelo Classic

The University of Wyoming men's basketball team will face Saint Mary's in the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Dec. 21 in Phoenix, Arizona. The nine-team field for the event, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Wednesday, Dec. 21, was announced Tuesday.

Five of the nine teams, including both the Cowboys and the Gaels, played in the NCAA Tournament last season. UW (25-9) lost to Indiana in the First Four while Saint Mary's (26-8) defeated Indiana in the first round before losing to UCLA.

"We are excited to play in the Basketball Hall of Fame's Jerry Colangelo Classic," UW head coach Jeff Linder said in a release. "The (event) is a tremendous showcase of college basketball. It will be a great opportunity for our players and fans."

In addition to Wyoming, both San Diego State and Colorado State from the Mountain West will compete in the Jerry Colangelo Classic. The Aztecs (23-9) take on Saint Mary's on Dec. 10; the Rams (25-6) face USC (26-8) on Dec. 21.

The other games have Grand Canyon University (23-8) versus North Texas (25-7) on Dec. 10 and UC-Santa Barbara (17-11) versus Appalachian State (19-15).

This will be the first meeting between UW and Saint Mary's since 1956 when the Gaels won 73-53 at Laramie.

Tickets for the 2022 Jerry Colangelo Classic will go on pre-sale on Monday, July 25 and will be on-sale on Tuesday, July 26.