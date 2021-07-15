 Skip to main content
Wyoming men's basketball will face Stanford at Hawaii's Diamond Head Classic in December
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming men's basketball will face Stanford at Hawaii's Diamond Head Classic in December

Border War men's hoops

Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado shoots against Colorado State during their game last season at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Tyler Davis, University of Wyoming Athletics

The University of Wyoming men's basketball team will take on Stanford University in its opening game of the Diamond Head Classic on Dec. 22 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The game, which is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. Mountain Time, will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Northern Iowa and Liberty meet in the other semifinal on UW's side of the bracket, with BYU taking on South Florida and Hawaii facing Vanderbilt in the other semifinals. Each team will play three games, with the placing games scheduled for Dec. 25.

The Cowboys went 14-11 overall and 7-9 in the Mountain West last season under first-year coach Jeff Linder.

