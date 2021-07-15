Wyoming men's basketball will face Stanford at Hawaii's Diamond Head Classic in December

The University of Wyoming men's basketball team will take on Stanford University in its opening game of the Diamond Head Classic on Dec. 22 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The game, which is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. Mountain Time, will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Northern Iowa and Liberty meet in the other semifinal on UW's side of the bracket, with BYU taking on South Florida and Hawaii facing Vanderbilt in the other semifinals. Each team will play three games, with the placing games scheduled for Dec. 25.
The Cowboys went 14-11 overall and 7-9 in the Mountain West last season under first-year coach Jeff Linder.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.