Wyoming men's hoops add depth — and a 7-footer — with latest signing class

LARAMIE -- Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder added more youth to an already young roster Wednesday.
The Cowboys inked their 2021 recruiting class, which consisted of just two high school players, on the first day of the early signing period. Joining the fold next season as true freshmen will be Mountain Vista (Colorado) guard Ben Bowen and De Soto (Kansas) big Nate Barnhart.
Both players were verbally committed to the Cowboys before officially signing on the dotted line.
“With these two guys, they love the game, they live the game, and they wanted to be in the gym (during the coronavirus pandemic),” Linder said. “They found ways to be in the gym, and those are the type of guys we want to build our program around.”
Linder’s courting of Bowen goes back to his days as the coach at Northern Colorado a few years ago. Linder said he first saw Bowen at one of UNC’s team camps when Bowen was just a 6-foot freshman. Now 6-5 and 180 pounds, Bowen, the son of Denver Nuggets assistant Ryan Bowen, averaged 16.5 points and 3.4 assists last season for Mountain Vista.
Now a young high school senior, Bowen may not be done growing physically and is just scratching the surface of his potential, all of which Linder said added to the appeal of recruiting him.
“You could just see, in the case of Ben, his best days were ahead of him,” Linder said. “Ben is a guy that’s 17 right now and won’t turn 18 until August. ... I think that’s the biggest thing with him is you’ve just got to look at the upside. He’s a guy that, right now, being a 6-5 guard that’s really skilled, he can shoot and he can play the way I want to play. He’s going to be a good player.”
Linder said he also wanted to add depth to the Cowboys’ frontcourt, which is why the Cowboys went after Barnhart with their last available scholarship. A 7-footer, Barnhart averaged 13.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks for DeSoto High last season and also competed for KC Run GMC on the AAU circuit.
Linder compared Barnhart’s game offensively to the stretch-forward abilities of UW big Hunter Thompson in that Barnhart is capable of stepping away from the basket and knocking down perimeter shots. The Cowboys are also counting on Barnhart’s length to help on the other end of the floor.
“I do think, in the case of Nate, he’s a really good athlete,” Linder said. “I think he can really protect the rim, especially with the way we want to defend with putting such an emphasis on taking away the 3. To have a big like him who can protect the rim with his length and size, I think that really gives us an advantage.”
With no seniors on the roster, adding Bowen and Barnhart to the mix means the Cowboys are already at the 13-scholarship limit for the 2021-22 season assuming all of the current players return next season. UW currently has 12 players on scholarship, though Linder said freshman forward John Grigsby, who arrived at UW as a walk-on but has been put on scholarship, will go back to being a non-scholarship player next season.
Cowgirls sign three
On the women’s side, Wyoming signed three players that will join the Cowgirls’ program next fall.
UW inked Australian wing Tess Barnes, Lynden Christian (Washington) point guard Emily Mellema and local product Allyson Fertig, who plays her high school ball at Douglas. Fertig, a 6-4 center, had been verbally committed to UW for more than a year.
“Allyson was a priority recruit for us since she became a recruitable student-athlete,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said in a statement. “Allyson is a very good low-post scorer that fits our style of play very well.”
Fertig averaged 22.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game last season for the Bearcats while shooting 68 percent from the field.
