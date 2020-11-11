Wyoming men's hoops add depth — and a 7-footer — with latest signing class

“You could just see, in the case of Ben, his best days were ahead of him,” Linder said. “Ben is a guy that’s 17 right now and won’t turn 18 until August. ... I think that’s the biggest thing with him is you’ve just got to look at the upside. He’s a guy that, right now, being a 6-5 guard that’s really skilled, he can shoot and he can play the way I want to play. He’s going to be a good player.”

Linder said he also wanted to add depth to the Cowboys’ frontcourt, which is why the Cowboys went after Barnhart with their last available scholarship. A 7-footer, Barnhart averaged 13.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks for DeSoto High last season and also competed for KC Run GMC on the AAU circuit.

Linder compared Barnhart’s game offensively to the stretch-forward abilities of UW big Hunter Thompson in that Barnhart is capable of stepping away from the basket and knocking down perimeter shots. The Cowboys are also counting on Barnhart’s length to help on the other end of the floor.