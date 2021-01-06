Wyoming men's hoops adding Utah transfer for 2021-22 season

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's men's basketball team is adding a high-major transfer to its roster for next season.

Former Utah guard Brendan Wenzel is transferring to UW. Wenzel took to Twitter on Tuesday to publicly announce his verbal commitment to Jeff Linder's program.

Wenzel, a redshirt freshman, has spent the last two seasons at Utah. The 6-foot-7, 212-pounder signed with the Utes in 2019 as a three-star recruit out of O'Connor High in Helotes, Texas, a suburb of San Antonio.

Wenzel won't be eligible for the Cowboys until the 2021-22 season at the earliest, a team spokesman told the Star-Tribune. He appeared in just two games for Utah this season but averaged 24.1 points per game during his high school career.

With no seniors on the current roster, the addition of Wenzel will put UW at the NCAA-mandated limit of 13 scholarship players for next season. High school signees Ben Bowen and Nate Barnhart originally put the Cowboys at the scholarship limit when they inked with UW in November, but another scholarship opened up when forward Drew LaMont left the program last month.

